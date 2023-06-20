Second VIMworld User Wins $25,000 Jackpot from a Digital EGG!

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based digital asset platform, has announced a second jackpot winner as another lucky user hatched a digital EGG to find a Companion with one-time 10 Million VEED token airdrop valued at $25,000. The game-changing Incubation and Companion feature has led users to hatch thousands of EGGs to chase the valuable Super Companions with the second one coming less than two months after the first one. The winner described the exact moment of hatching in glorious detail.

The Winner's Story
"I had been working out of town all week so I had been looking forward to opening my digital EGG when it was ready to hatch," he shared. "I patiently worked until lunch and finally went outside to my car to open it on the mobile wallet app. I tapped the Hatch button and the egg shook and cracked open. I stared in disbelief as a rush of euphoria swept over me. I was at a loss for words but knew I had to share this experience immediately so I called my father.  He didn't answer right away so I texted him a picture and he immediately called back. The first words out of his mouth were 'Wow, just wow…I had to leave my meeting to call you'. The joy we shared was unmatched and it's a moment neither of us will forget."

The Next Winner
This experience is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how users can engage and play on VIMworld. There are endless opportunities to use unique digital assets to win and earn. All in all, this is only the beginning as more users join the ranks of legendary explorers who are embracing new technology to make a difference in their lives.

VIMworld 101
To get started, users can purchase a digital VIM in the Marketplace or play one of the Arcade machines during monthly events to get one. Those looking to test their luck can start with Boxes in the Store that contain unique and rare EGGs. These EGGs can be hatched with an Incubator paired with a VIM to start the hatching process.

VIMworld continues to build more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms! Interested users can visit VIMworld, join the Discord or find us on social media. VIMworld's upcoming releases will continue to expand its multi-chain compatibility.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

VIMworld annonce des millions de jetons de récompense pour les utilisateurs actifs

