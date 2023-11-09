Secondary Battery Recycling Market size to increase by USD 22.05 billion between 2023 to 2028; The lead-acid segment will witness significant growth during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The secondary battery recycling market size is expected to grow by USD 22.05 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 44% of the market growth. The lead-acid segment will witness significant growth during the forecast period. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials Request a Free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Battery Recycling Market 2024-2028

The secondary battery recycling market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid secondary battery recycling market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Self-sustainability of battery raw materials. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including Accurec Recycling GmbH, ACE Green Recycling Inc., American Battery Technology Co., Aqua Metals Inc., Attero Recycling Pvt. Lyd., Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., Duesenfeld GmbH, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Ecobat LLC, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Fortum Oyj, Gravita India Ltd., Li Cycle Holdings Corp., Lohum Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, Umicore SA, Ziptrax, and LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

Accurec Recycling GmbH - The company offers secondary battery recycling solutions for nickel-cadmium batteries, alkaline batteries, and mixed batteries and accumulators.

The company offers secondary battery recycling solutions for nickel-cadmium batteries, alkaline batteries, and mixed batteries and accumulators. American Battery Technology Co. - The company offers secondary battery recycling, such as a closed-loop battery recycling process that separates and recovers critical materials from end-of-life batteries and purifies these battery metals.

Secondary Battery Recycling Market 2024-2028: Segmentation Analysis

By Battery Type

The lead-acid segment will witness significant growth during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries are extensively used in stationary, automotive, and deep-cycle batteries and are increasingly used in energy storage installations. These installations include automotive, telecom, and material-handling equipment.

End-user (automotive, consumer electronics, and others).

By Geography

APAC will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region dominates the market owing to the presence of several large battery manufacturers and manufacturing units of battery-powered equipment and automobiles in the region. Furthermore, it has the highest population in the world and is the highest secondary battery consumer as well. Additionally, countries like India and Australia also take various approaches to curb the environmental impacts of the batteries that are unrecycled. However, Australia is trying to place a stewardship program in the country for the effective recycling of batteries.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global secondary battery recycling market by value?

What will be the size of the global secondary battery recycling market in 2028?

How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global secondary battery recycling market?

What main segments make up the global secondary battery recycling market?

Secondary Battery Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 22.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Battery Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

