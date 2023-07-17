SecPod releases SanerNow 6.0 to redefine Vulnerability Lifecycle Automation with Cyber Hygiene Score

SanerNow 6.0, with an intelligence-driven Cyber Hygiene Score and a revamped dashboard, helps organizations automate vulnerability management to combat cyberattacks effectively and improve cybersecurity posture.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecPod Technologies, a global leader in the cyberattack prevention industry, has released SanerNow 6.0, a new update to its flagship cyberattack prevention platform SanerNow. With a brand-new unified dashboard and an innovative Cyber Hygiene Score, SanerNow transforms how CISOs and security administrators combat cyberattacks and simplifies the process of vulnerability lifecycle automation. 

Chandrashekhar Basavanna, the CEO of SecPod, said, "We are very excited to launch a major upgrade to our SanerNow platform. Risk quantification has always been an intriguing concept industry-wide. We are taking a real shot at it with an innovative hygiene score. This will facilitate our Customers to quantify the risks their IT infrastructure is exposed to and implement vulnerability mitigation strategies. With an all-new dashboard, we are representing end-to-end vulnerability management with Visibility, Detection, Prioritization, and Mitigation coming together in a unified console.

With Cyber Hygiene Score, based on SecPod's in-house security intelligence and proprietary algorithm, SanerNow quantifies an organization's cyber hygiene and provides insight into your IT infrastructure. Further, in combination with a unified dashboard, SanerNow provides a holistic view of your organization's risk exposure to take effective laser-focused actions.

The new update, SanerNow 6.0, with the new dashboard and Cyber Hygiene Score, is now available for the general public. SecPod SanerNow Advanced Vulnerability Management is a comprehensive cyberattack prevention platform providing visibility and control over IT infrastructure, detection and prioritization of vulnerabilities, and vulnerability remediation in a single unified console. 

About SecPod: SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in 2008, the company provides a top-of-the-line advanced vulnerability management solution that strengthens organizations' cybersecurity posture worldwide. 

Contact Info: For any information, contact [email protected]

