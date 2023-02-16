Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro to speak at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon on Tuesday, February 21

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Del Toro, who presides over the Navy's $210 billion budget, has said he wants to secure the training and equipment to ensure naval readiness and to address security challenges, including China's naval ambitions, climate instability and COVID-19's ongoing impact.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ford Williams

