Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie to deliver special luncheon address ahead of Veterans Day holiday at National Press Club Headliners event Nov. 8

The tenth Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Hon. Robert Wilkie is responsible for overseeing the care of more than 20 million U.S. Veterans and their families. Before confirmation as VA Secretary, Mr. Wilkie served as his Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. The son of an Army artillery commander, Mr. Wilkie spent his youth at Fort Bragg, and has more than 20 years of federal service at the national and international level. Today, he is an officer in the United States Air Force Reserve assigned to the Office of the Chief of Staff. Before joining the Air Force, he served in the United States Navy Reserve with the Joint Forces Intelligence Command, Naval Special Warfare Group Two, and the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Lunch will be served in the Club's Ballroom at 12:30 p.m., with remarks beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. To submit a question for the speaker in advance, put VETERANS in the subject line and email to president@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

