Securden Launches First-in-class Fully Integrated Privileged Access Management (PAM) Platform

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securden, Inc ., a leading provider of Privileged Access Governance solutions today announced the launch of a fully integrated privileged access management (PAM) platform, which delivers holistic privileged access security for enterprise IT teams. The Unified PAM platform eliminates the need for multiple discrete products and enables organizations to secure privileged access to critical IT assets end-to-end using a single package.

The network perimeter has virtually vanished and various types of identities have become the new perimeter. Privileges now lie scattered everywhere and hackers have firmly set their eyes on privileged accounts. Most cyberattacks nowadays involve identity thefts and the exploitation of privileged access.

As a result, privileged access security has turned out to be the foundational element of information security and a top priority project for IT Managers, CIOs, and CISOs. Due to rapid digital transformation and other IT trends, PAM requirements for effective risk reduction now fall under a broad spectrum.

Customers have to deploy multiple point products to meet their privileged access security requirements fully. IT divisions often end up with one installation for privileged account management, another for remote session management, a different one for DevOps secrets management, a separate one for local admin rights management, and altogether different products for endpoint privilege management and user behavior analytics. This also means multiple spending, multiple configurations, numerous training and consultancy sessions, and a lot of time to fully protect the infrastructure.

"While PAM is a priority, enterprises wanting to deploy it are often bogged down by the sheer complexity of the disjointed solutions. Securden Unified PAM serves as a one-stop solution for holistic privileged access security," said Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden, Inc. "Built on modern security principles keeping in mind the latest IT trends and attack vectors, Securden Unified PAM is incredibly easy-to-use all the way. Organizations can get started and see the value in under 60 minutes saving a lot of time and resources," he added.

In a single package, Securden Unified PAM delivers:

End-to-end Privileged Accounts Lifecycle Management : Securely store, protect, and automate the management of all high privileged account passwords, keys, and identities. Centrally control, audit, monitor, and record all access to critical IT assets and reduce risks related to privileged access.

: Securely store, protect, and automate the management of all high privileged account passwords, keys, and identities. Centrally control, audit, monitor, and record all access to critical IT assets and reduce risks related to privileged access. Secure Remote Access Management : Enable work-from-home IT staff and third-party contractors launch secure, one-click connections (RDP, SSH, SQL, and others) with remote servers, databases, devices, web applications, and other enterprise resources without VPN. Ensure a centrally controlled, fully audited, zero-trust, just-in-time access that is simple and scalable.

: Enable work-from-home IT staff and third-party contractors launch secure, one-click connections (RDP, SSH, SQL, and others) with remote servers, databases, devices, web applications, and other enterprise resources without VPN. Ensure a centrally controlled, fully audited, zero-trust, just-in-time access that is simple and scalable. Remote Session Monitoring and Management : Monitor privileged sessions with full controls. Intervene ongoing sessions to collaborate when a colleague needs assistance or terminate if malicious activity is found. Record sessions for forensics and playback when required.

: Monitor privileged sessions with full controls. Intervene ongoing sessions to collaborate when a colleague needs assistance or terminate if malicious activity is found. Record sessions for forensics and playback when required. Application-to-Application Credentials, Secrets, Machine Identities Management : Programmatically access and manage credentials, secrets, and keys through APIs. Transfer secrets between machines, containers, applications, services, scripts, processes, DevOps/CI/CD pipelines, and other entities in a fully automated fashion.

: Programmatically access and manage credentials, secrets, and keys through APIs. Transfer secrets between machines, containers, applications, services, scripts, processes, DevOps/CI/CD pipelines, and other entities in a fully automated fashion. Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management : Ensure Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) and grant specific rights to specific users on specific hosts. Create policies determining the commands, applications, and processes to be elevated for sysadmins logging in as standard users. Alternatively, temporarily elevate privileges on-demand for standard users on specific hosts.

: Ensure Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) and grant specific rights to specific users on specific hosts. Create policies determining the commands, applications, and processes to be elevated for sysadmins logging in as standard users. Alternatively, temporarily elevate privileges on-demand for standard users on specific hosts. Endpoint Privilege Management: Eliminate local admin privileges on endpoints and seamlessly elevate applications for standard users. Control application usage by employees through whitelisting and blacklisting and grant time-limited broad privileges on-demand. Enforce least privilege across the enterprise without impacting enduser experience. Prevent malware propagation and comply with various IT regulations that mandate least privilege enforcement.

For information about Securden Unified PAM, visit https://www.securden.com/privileged-account-manager/index.html

About Securden

Securden is a leading provider of privileged access governance solutions that uniquely combine critical security principles to prevent cyberattacks, malware propagation, and insider exploitation. With a refreshingly new approach, Securden offers complete control over privileged access, visibility without barriers, and superior access governance across cloud, physical, virtual environments. Securden products (Password Vault for Enterprises, Unified PAM, and Endpoint Privilege Management and Application Control have been designed for security and scalability and are trusted by organizations of all types and sizes, including large banking and financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, IT service providers, MSPs, and manufacturing companies across the globe. To learn more, visit https://www.securden.com/.

