Secure America Now releases documentary: Crime and (no) Punishment

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure America Now, a non-profit organization of over 4 million patriots, has released a documentary titled Crime and (no) Punishment on the rampant crime ravaging America.

Statistics show that across the country, crime is on the rise. In New York after the enacting of the Cashless Bail law, and through movements like the failed "defund the police" crime skyrocketed at the detriment to everyday citizens.

Secure America Now has released a documentary about crime in New York at http://www.nopunishment.com Tweet this Secure America Now releases "Crime and (no) Punishment" documentary highlighting crime in the State of New York. The documentary stars Newsmax Commentator Tom Basile , victims advocate Madeline Brame , Fernando Mateo , and Ray Kelly.

The documentary seeks to identify and explain the crime crisis in America by sitting down with experts and activists such as Political Commentator & Columnist Tom Basile, Activist & Businessman Fernando Mateo, the longest serving police commissioner in NYPD history Ray Kelly, Former Congressman Peter King, Former New York State Senator Marty Golden, and Madeline Brame, mother of a slain US Army Veteran.

Some quotations from the documentary:

"My son, Sergeant Hassan Korea, Afghanistan War, retired veteran, 35 years old, was murdered in Harlem in 2018. Hassan was stabbed through the eyeball to the top of his head. James Sanders… was what they're calling a homicidal maniac who had no business being out in the street to begin with. He has an extensive, violent, you know, felony history." -Madeline Brame, mother of a slain US Army veteran

"When you attack the police and you abandon law enforcement as a city, you're going to see de-policing and you're going to see spikes in crime." - Political Commentator & Columnist Tom Basile

"You know... there's no comparison. 20 years ago, [NYC] was the safest city probably in the universe. Big city. And right up until five or six years ago, it was still safe. But now, boy, what a change." -Congressman Peter King

"...fear of crime is as important as the crime itself in New York because you can see it, you can see it manifests itself in a lot of different ways." -Fmr. Police Commissioner Ray Kelly

The documentary will be promoted heavily online and was launched on Tom Basile's Newsmax program America Right Now over the weekend. You can read more and see outtakes at http://www.nopunishment.com .

This documentary comes after Secure America Now released a documentary about the border crisis titled "Truth from the Border" which has seen success online, with over 1,000,000 combined views across platforms online. That documentary can be seen at http://www.truthfromtheborderdocumentary.com

Born in grassroots and matured on the internet in 2010, Secure America Now is a nationwide army of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, conservatives and liberals who share a common concern about our security and our liberty.

Press contacts and questions can go to [email protected]

