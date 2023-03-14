Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Global Market Report 2023: Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Micro SD Card, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mini SD Card segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $573 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR

The Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$573 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$488.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Emerging Personal Data Ecosystem & the Ensuing Focus on Personal Data Empowerment: The Cornerstone for Growth

Recent Market Activity

SD Memory Cards: Market Overview

SD 7.0 with SD Express and SDUC Features to Trigger New Wave of Opportunities

SD Versions: A Brief Comparison

Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

& Other Developing Regions Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions

Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion

Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mainstream Role of Smartphones & Tablets in Digital Communication: Prime Force Behind Ongoing Market Expansion

Prime Factors Driving Demand for SD Memory in Smartphones & Tablets

The Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities

The Rise of Connected Digital Homes

Massive Growth in E-Commerce to Benefit Adoption of Smart SD Memory Cards With Authentication Features

Connected Cars to Expand the Addressable Opportunity in the Automotive Sector

Computational Photography Opens New Growth Avenues in the Digital Cameras Market

POS Terminals: A Niche Market

SD Cards for Gaming Consoles Grow in Popularity

Advancements in NAND Technology to Broaden the Application Scope of SD Cards

Issues & Challenges Niggling Momentum in the SD Memory Cards Market

Elimination of Expandable Memory Slots in Smartphones

Growing Popularity of Personal Cloud Storage

Rapidly Evolving Role of eMMC in Mobile Storage

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

