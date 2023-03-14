Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Global Market Report 2023: Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities

Mar 14, 2023, 12:45 ET
Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Micro SD Card, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mini SD Card segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $573 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$573 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$488.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)
- ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
- Apacer Technology Inc.
- Delkin Devices Inc.
- Duracell Inc.
- Edge Memory
- EP Holdings Inc.
- Eye-Fi Inc.
- Integral Memory plc
- KINGMAX Technology Inc.
- Kingston Technology Company Inc.
- Kobian Pte Ltd.
- Lexar
- MagicRAM Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- PNY Technologies Inc.
- Power Quotient International Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SanDisk Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Transcend Information Inc.
- Verbatim Americas LLC
What's New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Emerging Personal Data Ecosystem & the Ensuing Focus on Personal Data Empowerment: The Cornerstone for Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- SD Memory Cards: Market Overview
- SD 7.0 with SD Express and SDUC Features to Trigger New Wave of Opportunities
- SD Versions: A Brief Comparison
- Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
- Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions
- Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion
- Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mainstream Role of Smartphones & Tablets in Digital Communication: Prime Force Behind Ongoing Market Expansion
- Prime Factors Driving Demand for SD Memory in Smartphones & Tablets
- The Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities
- The Rise of Connected Digital Homes
- Massive Growth in E-Commerce to Benefit Adoption of Smart SD Memory Cards With Authentication Features
- Connected Cars to Expand the Addressable Opportunity in the Automotive Sector
- Computational Photography Opens New Growth Avenues in the Digital Cameras Market
- POS Terminals: A Niche Market
- SD Cards for Gaming Consoles Grow in Popularity
- Advancements in NAND Technology to Broaden the Application Scope of SD Cards
- Issues & Challenges Niggling Momentum in the SD Memory Cards Market
- Elimination of Expandable Memory Slots in Smartphones
- Growing Popularity of Personal Cloud Storage
- Rapidly Evolving Role of eMMC in Mobile Storage
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
