Secure Exchange Solutions Achieves DirectTrust HISP Accreditation

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES) today announced it has achieved full accreditation through the DirectTrust Accreditation Program for Health Information Service Providers (HISPs). DirectTrust is a health care industry alliance created by and for participants in the Direct exchange network used for secure, interoperable messaging of personal health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between provider and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.

Secure Exchange Solutions (SES) is a leading provider of cloud based clinical data exchange technology for hospitals, health information exchanges, physicians and patients.

The SES HISP services software were audited against a series of technical, physical, and operational criteria and found to be fully in compliance with the Direct Project standards and the requirements of the DirectTrust Security and Trust framework.

"DirectTrust HISP accreditation certifies that an organization has established and upheld a superior level of trust for its stakeholders, which is a significant distinction. Kudos to Secure Exchange Solutions' commitment to maintaining the highest standards in privacy, security and confidentiality," said DirectTrust President and CEO David C. Kibbe, MD, MBA."

"We are thrilled to receive reaccreditation from DirectTrust," said Dan Kazzaz, CEO Secure Exchange Solutions. "We pursued this because of our commitment to achieve the highest standards in clinical data exchange for our customers and partners." Kazzaz added, "It is a significant accomplishment that speaks to our continued efforts to elevate the bar in this critical area of healthcare."

About DirectTrust Accreditation Program for Health Information Service Providers

The Accreditation Program recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions, and ensures compliance with industry-established standards, HIPAA regulations and the Direct Project. Launched in March 2010 as a part of the Nationwide Health Information Network, the Direct Project was created to specify a simple, secure, scalable, standards-based way for participants to send authenticated, encrypted health information directly to known, trusted recipients over the Internet.

DirectTrust participating organizations are evaluated in the areas of privacy, security and confidentiality; technical performance; business practices and organizational resources as they relate to Directed exchange participants. Additionally, their process of managing and transferring protected health information is assessed and determined to meet or exceed all DirectTrust criteria and industry standards. Successful Accreditation Program completion demonstrates organizations' adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of their business.

