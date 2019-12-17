Secure Exchange Solutions Automates Clinical Data Analysis Evaluation to Help Solve the Prior Authorization Challenge for Provider and Payer CIOs

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES) a leading provider of cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered technologies, is helping organizations solve the prior authorization challenge by integrating secure data exchange and analysis solutions into existing workflows. The value delivered is significant as it improves efficiencies.

According to Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, in the Healthcare Collaboration Point for CIOs: Prior Authorizations* report, "the IT systems and business processes that support prior authorizations cause inefficiency, waste and delays — frustrating payers, providers and consumers alike." Further the report states, "the goal is to use technology to make cross-organization workflows possible so payers' and providers' staffs can work as one team and in real time to improve consumers' care."

The SES suite of data exchange solutions is designed to do just that - improve efficiencies and streamline care, while lowering cost. SES' latest AI products enable faster and more accurate analysis and review of patient charts. The combination of these technologies allows for greater collaboration between the parties to improve patient experience and reduce costs.

"Technology investments to automate the prior authorization process is the natural next step for healthcare payers and providers," said Dan Kazzaz, CEO, Secure Exchange Solutions. "Clinical exchange standards are being adopted and the technology exists in the market to solve problems today."

