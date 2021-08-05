Secure Exchange Solutions Demonstrates Nationwide Clinical Exchange Impact at HIMSS21

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), the leading platform provider of cloud-based secure clinical data exchange software, is featuring their interoperable exchange platform at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, August 10-12, 2021.

SES technology solutions are proving to transform clinical data exchange, strengthening the quality and safety of care delivery, and enabling the healthcare ecosystem to navigate the new global normal in the aftermath of COVID-19.

In fact, SES technologies will be highlighted as a HIMSS Digital Feature: Session ID: DQ04, Direct Secure Messaging Enhances Post-acute Care Referrals, presented by Dr. Kristian Feterik and Diane Michalec, from UPMC. The presentation details how electronic information exchange and Direct secure messaging make post-acute care (PAC) referrals seamless, efficient, and scalable in a nationally recognized healthcare organization with a large integrated delivery and finance system.

"SES continues to transform how healthcare shares information, expanding capabilities of clinical and financial exchange to all healthcare ecosystem users," stated Dan Kazzaz, CEO, Secure Exchange Solutions. "Our customers are bringing innovative use cases that demonstrate how our clinical exchange platform adds value for patients, providers and health plans by improving quality, reducing costs, and providing greater efficiencies."

Patient Care Coordination & Transitions of Care Use Case Highlights:

Global non-profit health system using SES technologies to enable a closed-loop post-acute care (PAC) transition referral process to improve home care coordination.

using SES technologies to enable a closed-loop post-acute care (PAC) transition referral process to improve home care coordination. Nationally recognized large integrated health care system using automated ADT health alerts to cut costs, improve care, and reduce ED use.

using automated ADT health alerts to cut costs, improve care, and reduce ED use. Health plan closes care gaps with an enhanced EMR workflow and alert notifications, to meet quality/cost measurement thresholds aligned with value-based reimbursement, and more.

closes care gaps with an enhanced EMR workflow and alert notifications, to meet quality/cost measurement thresholds aligned with value-based reimbursement, and more. Medicaid tracks patients to improve transitions of care, enhance medical decision making and reduce costly and preventable readmissions.

SES enables nationwide bi-directional health data exchange that aligns with the 21st Century Cures Act goals and the ONC and CMS regulations aimed at allowing free-flowing information to benefit all healthcare stakeholders including patients, providers, health plans, and solution partners.

With a network of 2.7M+ endpoints, healthcare stakeholders have access to one of the largest independent information exchange networks supporting collaborative societal efforts to assure the conditions in which people can be healthy and the provision of care that promotes health and wellness of the population.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com.

