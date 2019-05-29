Secure Exchange Solutions Partners with North Carolina Health Information Exchange Authority to Move State Healthcare Providers Toward Interoperability

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES) a leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange technology, today announced a partnership with the North Carolina Health Information Exchange Authority (NC HIEA) to deliver Direct standards-based communication and notification capabilities through NC HealthConnex, the state-designated HIE. The partnership allows the largest health systems and hospitals in the state as well as hundreds of independent physician practices, health departments, federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics, and other ambulatory facilities that are part of the NC HealthConnex network, to collaborate in near real-time via secure messaging.

NC HealthConnex is a secure, electronic network that facilitates conversations between health care providers, allowing them to access and share health-related information across North Carolina to improve coordination of care for patients. By breaking down information silos between providers, NC HealthConnex is enabling them to achieve greater outcomes for patients.

SES Direct allows for protected streamlined delivery of sensitive and critical health care information, while improving efficiency and quality of care for patients. Easily integrated into existing EMRs, SES Direct makes health information available when ever and where ever care occurs so all providers are informed about patient treatment each step of the way and they can proactively engage with the patient on their care.

With the Direct standards-based communication clinicians can quickly communicate with care teams across the care continuum which is considerable given the number of health systems, hospitals and providers that are part of the NC HealthConnex network.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading health information service provider, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. To learn more, visit www.secureexsolutions.com

