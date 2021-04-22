Secure Exchange Solutions Recognized by Gartner for Clinical Data Integration

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), the leading provider of cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI-powered clinical data retrieval technologies, today announced its recognition by Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, as a representative vendor for clinical data integration in its April 2021 report, Clinical Data Integration: IT Readiness Assessment and RFP Questions for U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs.** The report states, "Big data architecture does not solve for the specific expertise necessary to make EHR-sourced data actionable and operational within payer enterprise applications. The complexities involved in every step are harsh realities, from data acquisition to unstructured and nonstandard data management and analysis."

SES has the expertise to make EHR-sourced data actionable for payers, while streamlining operational flows. This latest report follows the February 2021 Gartner report, US Healthcare Payer CIO Top Actions for 2021: Clinical Data Integration via Interoperability* that states, "CMS and the ONC recently finalized interoperability mandates that will transform clinical and administrative data exchange among healthcare payers, providers and patients. CIOs must capitalize on this regulatory requirement to jump-start enterprise CDI investment."

SES applications bridge the gap for care coordination and health insurance alignment. By providing interoperable solutions that facilitate communication between providers and payers, SES enables interoperability for hospitals, health systems, and health insurance companies. SES is well-positioned to help healthcare and payer organizations meet the recently finalized ONC and CMS interoperability mandates intended to transform clinical and administrative data exchange among healthcare payers, providers, and patients.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a vendor in this space. We have the ability to bridge gaps in care through our technology solutions," said Dan Kazzaz, CEO, Secure Exchange Solutions. "Our standards-based platform allows for increased interoperability and we believe our solution suite, that includes AI-powered intelligence, enables healthcare organizations and payers to more efficiently exchange data to improve clinical outcomes."

Both Gartner research reports are part of a series describing top actions for healthcare and life science CIOs to take in 2021. According to the research, "with the imminent CMS rule on improving prior authorization, providers will realize workflow-easing value from clinical data exchange with payers. This will, in turn, help payers overcome the provider trust gap and negotiate broader data usage agreements. Although the rules do not directly address expected value realization for payers, they will drive cost savings as well as business "lift" across use cases."* Cited use case examples include Risk Adjustment Optimization, Prior Authorization and utilization management, Quality Improvement, and more. It goes on to say, "CIOs should investigate partnerships with CDI vendors to execute on this compliance mandate and opportunity for more value realization."

**Clinical Data Integration: IT Readiness Assessment and RFP Questions for U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs, Published 6 April 2021 - ID: G00743292, Mandi Bishop and Rohan Sinha



*U.S. Healthcare Payer CIO Top Actions for 2021: Clinical Data Integration via Interoperability, Published 3 February 2021 - ID G00742172, Mandi Bishop

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical data retrieval technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines, and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com.

