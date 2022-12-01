Secure Password Manager, Pass Wizard, Now 50% off with Promo Code PRO50

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. (PSPINC) launches a 50% off sale for the Pro plan of their password management tool, Pass Wizard. Pass Wizard is a cloud-based password manager with the option to store as many passwords as a user would like, and share select passwords within a group they create.

According to Microsoft's Digital Defense Report from 2022, there's been a 74% increase of password attacks compared to last year. And research predicts the trend will continue to rise as it's become a cybercriminal's primary method of obtaining a person's identity. Utilizing a secure password manager significantly reduces the risk of these types of attacks and serves as the first line of defense to protect users' accounts.

With Pass Wizard's paid plan, Pass Wizard Pro, users can:

Store an unlimited number of passwords

Add users to their group for an additional $1.67 /month per user (billed annually)

/month per user (billed annually) Share select passwords with other users within their group

PSPINC created Pass Wizard to make it easier for users to keep their account information safe while using the internet. Designed in-house and developed with state-of-the-art systems, Pass Wizard allows small business owners and managers a secure way to share specific confidential login credentials with the Pro plan. Group plans with Pass Wizard Pro also eliminate the worry of potential security breaches when sharing sensitive data amongst an organization.

Pass Wizard Pro is currently 50% off, or $0.84/month, with the promo code, PRO50, making it the most affordable password manager on the market.

About Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. provides domain, web, and email hosting to more than 40,000 companies of all sizes around the world. They design and develop their own software and are committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow and thrive online.

