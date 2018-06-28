SecureCRT 8.5 and SecureFX 8.5 Beta Releases from VanDyke Software Give Network Administrators New Ways to Work More Efficiently and Reduce Errors

SecureCRT 8.5 introduces a Button Bar Manager for adding, deleting, duplicating, and arranging multiple button bars. "The new Button Bar Manager gives me one-click access to multiple button bars," said software engineer, Scott Boyd. "I log into the same servers multiple times during the day, so I created a button bar to more efficiently access those systems. Additionally, I have a button bar with commands that I use regularly throughout the day. By creating a Commands button on the Server button bar, I'm able to quickly jump to that button bar and run the commands I need. I also have a Server button on the Commands button bar in case I need to quickly connect to another server. This feature has been a huge time saver in my daily tasks."

SecureCRT 8.5 helps reduce errors with an editable multi-line paste confirmation dialog. "Being able to review and edit the multi-line paste confirmation dialog is a game changer for my team," said David A. Torode, a network analyst with Beaumont Health. "This last fail safe before code gets entered saves us from making mistakes. My team gets a chance to review and validate that they are on the correct device and that there are no errors."

New GUI enhancements in SecureCRT 8.5 include a script status indicator that displays when a script is running in tabbed and tiled sessions, and the ability to use the Command window to send commands to all sessions, the visible session, or the active session. Also new is the ability to save ad hoc sessions.

SecureFX 8.5 introduces a Bookmark Manager that can be used to add, delete, and edit bookmarks as well as copy them from another session. A single application window ensures that when SecureFX is running, new sessions that are launched from SecureCRT, the desktop, or the command line will open in the existing SecureFX application window. SecureFX 8.5 also includes SFXCL enhancements for customizing output and to provide more options for automated file transfers.

VanDyke Software's SecureCRT is a terminal client that helps IT professionals manage secure remote access and securely "tunnel" email, web, and corporate application data. SecureFX meets your evolving file transfer needs with a single application that lets you choose between SFTP, FTP over TLS, or SCP for secure transfers, or standard FTP for nonsecure transfers.

A fully-functional, 30-day trial of SecureCRT 8.5 (beta) and SecureFX 8.5 (beta) can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported 30-day evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service. The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, the VanDyke ClientPack, and the VShell® Secure Shell server. The company also offers a mobile app, SecureCRT for iOS, which is available for purchase from the Apple App store. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

