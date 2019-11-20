SecureCRT 8.7 and SecureFX 8.7 Beta Releases from VanDyke Software Introduce New Enhancements for Increased Efficiency and Streamlined Workflow

On Windows, a dockable Command Manager lets you streamline repetitive tasks by organizing commands into named folders. Commands can be filtered by name and a launched with a simple double-click or by pressing the Enter key, and commands and command folders can be shared with the button bar. Also on Windows, a local shell session, previously supported on macOS and Linux, opens a tabbed CMD or PowerShell session right in SecureCRT.

Also new on 8.7 are True Color (Xterm 24-bit color), an improved Hex View that shows hex data independently for each connected session, and several TFTP server enhancements.

SecureFX 8.7 enhances productivity by allowing multiple local windows to be opened and when doing synchronized browsing, each remote session has its own local window. Protocol support has been improved to include HTTPS (WebDAV) and a global option to specify which TLS versions are allowed. Remote same-system copy has been added for SFTP servers supporting the "copy file" SFTP extension, HTTP WebDAV servers, and some SCP servers. Synchronize operations are improved with URL support, which allows transfer URLs to be specified as the remote source in both SecureFX and the SFXCL command-line utility.

Both SecureCRT and SecureFX 8.7 offer a new session folder filter in the Session Manager and Connect dialog. Filtered sessions can include top-level folders and support partial matches, making finding a specific session even faster.

The new releases also introduce macOS Dark Mode, local Proxy command firewall, new algorithms, and support for Ubuntu 19.x and macOS Catalina.

Availability of SecureCRT 8.7 (Beta) and SecureFX 8.7 (Beta)

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT 8.7 (beta) and SecureFX 8.7 (beta) can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

