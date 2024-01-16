SecureCRT 9.5 (Official) and SecureFX 9.5 (Official) from VanDyke Software Save System Administrators Time with Enhanced Credentials Management

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure file transfer software, today announced new official releases of SecureCRT® 9.5 and SecureFX® 9.5.

SecureCRT Enhanced Credentials Management Saves Time When Logging On and Changing Passwords

"System administrators always look for ways to be more efficient and reduce the number of steps needed for routine tasks," said Maureen Jett, Product Director. "SecureCRT 9.5 lets you map a set of saved credentials to buttons, commands, and keys. Once mapped, you can send a password or username to a session with the click of a button." Also new is single-click access to the dialog to modify saved passwords. On Windows, a default RDP session lets you set RDP options independently of SecureCRT's Default session.

SecureFX Adds Certificate Validation Options and Microsoft Azure Blob SFTP Compatibility Mode

SecureFX 9.5 adds new TLS certificate options that give you more control over revocation list checking when using FTPS and HTTPS sessions. When a Microsoft Azure Blob has SFTP server capability enabled, a new compatibility mode in SecureFX ensures that configuration settings are adjusted automatically to achieve a successful connection to the Azure Blob's SFTP server.

Support for Sonoma (macOS 14)

SecureCRT and SecureFX now support Sonoma (macOS 14).

SecureCRT 9.5 (Official) and SecureFX 9.5 (Official) Include Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, and the VShell ® secure file transfer server. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com .

