SecureCRT 9.5 (Official) and SecureFX 9.5 (Official) from VanDyke Software Save System Administrators Time with Enhanced Credentials Management

News provided by

VanDyke Software, Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 17:05 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure file transfer software, today announced new official releases of SecureCRT® 9.5 and SecureFX® 9.5.

SecureCRT Enhanced Credentials Management Saves Time When Logging On and Changing Passwords

"System administrators always look for ways to be more efficient and reduce the number of steps needed for routine tasks," said Maureen Jett, Product Director. "SecureCRT 9.5 lets you map a set of saved credentials to buttons, commands, and keys. Once mapped, you can send a password or username to a session with the click of a button." Also new is single-click access to the dialog to modify saved passwords. On Windows, a default RDP session lets you set RDP options independently of SecureCRT's Default session.

SecureFX Adds Certificate Validation Options and Microsoft Azure Blob SFTP Compatibility Mode

SecureFX 9.5 adds new TLS certificate options that give you more control over revocation list checking when using FTPS and HTTPS sessions. When a Microsoft Azure Blob has SFTP server capability enabled, a new compatibility mode in SecureFX ensures that configuration settings are adjusted automatically to achieve a successful connection to the Azure Blob's SFTP server.

Support for Sonoma (macOS 14)

SecureCRT and SecureFX now support Sonoma (macOS 14).

SecureCRT 9.5 (Official) and SecureFX 9.5 (Official) Include Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, and the VShell® secure file transfer server. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

SOURCE VanDyke Software, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.