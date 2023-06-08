VanDyke Software's VShell 4.9 (Official) Secure File Transfer Server Expands Authentication Options for SFTP Virtual Roots

VShell 4.9 adds public key to the authentication methods supported by SFTP virtual roots.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software®, a developer of multi-platform secure file transfer and secure terminal emulation software, today announced the official release of the VShell® 4.9 server.

SFTP Virtual Roots Now Support Public-Key Authentication

SFTP virtual roots allow system administrators to configure VShell to automatically transfer files to a remote SFTP server.  Files uploaded to and downloaded from the SFTP virtual root never touch the disk of the VShell server.

VShell 4.9 increases the flexibility of SFTP virtual roots when authenticating from VShell to the remote SFTP host. Whether it is an organizational requirement or the VShell administrator's preference, VShell can now be configured to use public-key authentication for connections to the remote host.

New Convenience Features on the VShell Control Panel

On Windows, save time by easily testing users' access to virtual roots. The new Virtual Roots Test button lets the VShell administrator easily validate virtual root configurations and see at a glance whether a particular user can access a virtual root.

For users with virtual root access, the administrator can quickly see specific virtual root permissions without having to search for the user in what may be a long user/group list.

New Platforms

Support has been added for macOS® 13 (Ventura).

VShell 4.9 Includes Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of VShell 4.9 can be downloaded from the company's website: https://www.vandyke.com/download/index.html.  VShell evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 60-day VShell evaluation period.

Danielle Argiro, Product Manager for VShell, said, "VShell provides security along with convenience and flexibility for file transfer using SFTP, FTPS, or HTTPS.  Plus, our technical support team will be there to help when you need it.  VShell lets you offer a wide range of file transfer capabilities to your organization and external partners with confidence."

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration.  VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service. 

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT® Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX® secure file transfer client, and the VShell® secure file transfer server.  For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

