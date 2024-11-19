SecureCRT 9.6 (Official) and SecureFX 9.6 (Official) from VanDyke Software Help System Administrators Easily Export and Share Sessions with Teams

New configuration export options exclude sensitive data and allow exporting of folders and individual sessions. Hostnames and IP addresses can be changed for groups of sessions or sessions using the same jump host.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure file transfer software, today announced the official release of SecureCRT® 9.6 and SecureFX® 9.6. The new release provides enhanced configuration export, new ways to save time when changing session settings, and shortcuts for performing repetitive tasks.

Export and share individual sessions or folders of sessions with the option to exclude sensitive data

"System administrators frequently need to export and share sessions with team members, but also need to protect sensitive data," said Maureen Jett, Product Director. "SecureCRT and SecureFX 9.6 make it easy to exclude usernames and passwords from the exported sessions, and offer other options that allow you to update selected sessions across workstations without completely overriding existing setups."

The new export settings also allow sharing with external customers. "We're an MSP with an extensive client list from SOHO to Fortune 100 companies," said Bob Greene of LiquidNetworx. "To make the customer's job easier when we deploy hardware, I provide them with a session list to keep their inventory in check. With SecureCRT, I can select specific sessions, exclude sensitive data, and export a sanitized set of sessions, saving our customers hours of work."

New ways to save time

With SecureCRT and SecureFX 9.6, you can change the hostname or IP address for groups of sessions, which is especially helpful when updating hundreds of saved sessions in bulk or when updating sessions that use the same jump host. SecureCRT also adds the ability to map a key, command, or button on the button bar to send a string to the Command window, allowing it to be modified before sending it to the session. SecureFX adds a bookmark button to the address bar and the ability to specify initial filters for local and remote directories.

Improved Linux support

On Linux, the system appearance Light or Dark setting is honored by the SecureCRT and SecureFX application window (also available on Windows and macOS). SecureCRT for Linux adds a zoom session view to quickly increase the font size using the keyboard or mouse scroll wheel.

Other enhancements

SecureCRT and SecureFX extend the local proxy command firewall type to macOS and Linux (previously only available on Windows), and add the ability to accept OpenSSH trusted certificates as host keys. SecureCRT now supports Python 3.12 on all platforms and Python 3.13 on Windows and macOS. SecureFX adds the OpenSSH POSIX rename extension and SCP support for NetMRI devices.

New platform support

SecureCRT and SecureFX now support Sequoia (macOS 15) and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 64-bit.

SecureCRT 9.6 (Official) and SecureFX 9.6 (Official) Include Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, and the VShell ® secure file transfer server. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com .

