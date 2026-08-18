SecureSpace Miami Wynwood Opens in Miami, FL

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage ("SecureSpace"), a leading self-storage platform with locations across key urban markets in the U.S., has opened its newest location at 650 NW 30th Street in Miami, FL.

SecureSpace Miami Wynwood

Now rebranded as SecureSpace Miami Wynwood, the seven-story, Class A climate-controlled facility offers 104,166 square feet of storage space across 1,193 units ranging from 5x5 to 20x26. The property features excellent visibility along Interstate 95, where more than 179,000 vehicles pass by daily. The facility sits in a dense Miami-Dade location with more than 317,000 residents, 76% of whom are renters. This marks SecureSpace's fourth store in the Miami MSA, complementing existing locations in Coral Gables, Coral Way, and Homestead.

Enhancements are underway to ensure the facility meets SecureSpace's premium standards. The leasing office will be upgraded to the brand's signature contemporary style, and the property will feature proprietary AI-enabled cameras and sensors for enhanced security. Customers will also enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the building.

SecureSpace Miami remains open for business during the renovation. Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the spaces, and rent a unit online without setting foot inside. Or, call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly agent about your secure space at SecureSpace.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the U.S. With assets located across key urban markets, exceptional service and leading security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

SOURCE SecureSpace Self Storage