Securing Front Line Organizations in 2020's Perfect Cyber Storm

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In what is proving to be a banner year for cybercrime, IT security leader BAI Security has developed innovative ways to support their clients, many of whom work in critical pandemic-response organizations.

When Your Clients Are On The Front Line

As IT security assessment leaders who specialize in heavily regulated sectors, BAI Security is no stranger to high stakes. Their clients in healthcare & pharmaceuticals, banking & finance, insurance, legal, and utilities conduct essential business with substantial security risks every day. In fact, BAI earned its national reputation for cutting-edge assessments that are designed to keep such organizations ahead of ever-emerging cyber threats.

As COVID-19 took hold in early spring, BAI's President/CEO, security expert Michael Bruck, noticed organizations postponing their annual IT security audits to focus on their pandemic response. At the same time, hackers went into super assault mode worldwide, targeting organizations responding to COVID-19 by taking advantage of their strained bandwidth, newly remote workforce, and hasty pivot into virtual operations.

BAI Security saw the perfect cyber storm brewing – all to the benefit of cybercriminals – and stepped up their support of clients on the front line.

Into The Path Of The Storm

As COVID-19 thrusts new vulnerabilities upon their clients, BAI is rising to meet the heightened risk. "We're committed to thwarting cybercriminals every day," says Dr. Michele Wilkens, BAI Security's Chief Strategy Officer, "but throughout the pandemic, we feel extra fire in our bellies about standing in the way of hackers who are trying to exploit the very organizations that are focused on saving lives and livelihoods."

As part of their Pandemic Special Services, BAI is offering clients:

Remote Worker Risk Assessment - to address the elevation in malicious cyberactivity targeting at-home workers;

About BAI Security

As a pure play provider, BAI Security delivers unique specialization. Unlike general IT or consulting companies with outsourced staff, assessment and compliance are BAI's singular focus. Their in-house expert engineers and auditors have impressive credentials and backgrounds with the FBI, Pentagon, State Department, IBM, and more, allowing them to develop groundbreaking assessment processes that mimic the expertise, patience, and tenacity found in modern-day hackers.

With numerous distinctions, including 2020's Best Security Solution Providers, BAI's exceptional outcomes prove the degree to which they go above and beyond other providers:

85% of the time , BAI's IT Security Assessment reveals serious, previously undetected issues in new client environments.

, BAI's reveals serious, previously undetected issues in new client environments. 93% of the time, BAI successfully breaches client environments with their exacting Red Team Assessment .

BAI successfully breaches client environments with their exacting . 100% of recently surveyed clients rate both the "Depth" and "Comprehensiveness" of their BAI audit as "Excellent."

For more information: www.baisecurity.net

