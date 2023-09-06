Securitas issues a MEUR 600 Eurobond

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has today successfully closed a MEUR 600 bond in the Eurobond market with maturity in 2029.

The coupon was 4.375 percent including a margin of 120 basis points.

The proceeds will mainly be used to refinance existing debt.

The joint lead managers were BBVA, CIC, Citi, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, SEB and UniCredit.

