Securitas Technology Releases Global Technology Outlook Report

Exclusive insights from 900 security decision-makers around the globe

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas Technology today released its sixth annual Global Technology Outlook Report, which features insights, trends, and data on a variety of security topics across all verticals. New this year is exclusive survey data from more than 900 security decision-makers from around the globe that reveals insights into new technologies, opportunities, and challenges in the security industry.

"We're on a mission to become the industry's premier trusted partner and advisor in security, health, and safety technology," said Tony Byerly, Global President, Securitas Technology. "Gathering and providing this type of information to our clients is one way we can deliver on that mission. As our clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex business environment, including the ever-evolving world of technology."

From artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to cybersecurity and data privacy, the report shares collective insights from end-users, technology partners, and our own security experts.

To view the 2024 Global Technology Outlook Report from Securitas Technology, click here.

About Securitas Technology
Securitas Technology, part of Securitas, is a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect, and optimize businesses of all types and sizes. More than 13,000 colleagues in 40 countries are focused daily on our purpose to help make your world a safer place and our commitment to deliver an unparalleled client experience. With clients at the heart of all we do, our people, knowledge, and technology power our connected ecosystem of health, safety, and security solutions.

