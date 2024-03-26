Securities Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against SSR Mining Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 17, 2024

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SSRM) on behalf of purchasers of SSR Mining's securities between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

SSR Mining is a precious metals mining company with four producing assets located in the United States, Turkey, Canada and Argentina. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties, producing gold doré as well as silver and lead and zinc concentrates. SSR Mining's asset portfolio is comprised of high-margin, long-life assets located in some of the world's most prolific metal districts.

The truth regarding SSR Mining's lack of commitment to safety began to emerge on February 13, 2024, when SSR Mining filed a current report on a Form 8-K with the SEC.. Attached to this current filing was a press release which announced, "a suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad."

During market hours on February 13, 2024, PBS Newshour released a story entitled "Workers at gold mine in Turkey missing, assumed trapped underground after landslide." The article stated that "engineers warned that safety risks were frequently ignored and inspections not adequately carried out . . . The disaster that took place in Erzincan Ilic Copler gold mine is a disaster that (was) coming."



Following this news, the price of SSR Mining stock fell $5.22 per share, or 53.7%, to close at $4.50 on February 13, 2024.

Then, on February 27, 2024, after market hours, during the Company's earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2023, Defendant Rodney P. Antal stated that "[s]ix personnel are being detained and are facing charges in relation to the incident and we're ensuring they receive the necessary support while respecting the Turkish legal process."

On this news, the price of SSR Mining stock declined by $0.37 per share, or 7.93%, to close at $4.29 on February 28, 2024.

