Securities Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 22, 2024

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. ("Fox Factory" or the "Company") (NYSE: FOXF) between May 6, 2021 and November 2, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose materially adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants:

concealed a deterioration in Fox Factory's business, in particular, increased inventories that were impacting demand; and

as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 2, 2023, Fox Factory reported that its net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 decreased 19.1% year-over-year due to "higher levels of inventory across various channels."

The Complaint further alleges that Fox Factory cut its full-year sales guidance from between $1.67B and $1.70B to between $1.45B and $1.47B, citing continued inventory destocking in its Specialty Sports Group segment.

On this news, the price of Fox Factory common stock fell more than 37%.

