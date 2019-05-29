Securities Expert And Former FINRA Senior Enforcement Counsel Hollie Mason Joins The Brattle Group's Washington, DC Office

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce that Hollie Mason has joined its finance and securities practice as a senior consultant. Ms. Mason's career spans more than 14 years in the financial industry, involving securities litigation and regulation.

Prior to joining Brattle, Ms. Mason served as senior enforcement counsel at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), where she was responsible for ensuring that its members complied with FINRA and Securities & Exchange Commission regulatory requirements. Ms. Mason was also a certified FINRA dispute resolution arbitrator for over 10 years. She spent several years as senior in-house legal counsel for a large broker-dealer, where she handled complex litigation and compliance matters, including matters that involved auction rate securities, market manipulation, margin requirements, supervisory systems, and suitability obligations.

Ms. Mason's professional experience involves, among other things, presenting multifaceted securities cases before arbitration panels and regulatory bodies, determinations of compliance and causation, rule interpretation, market and trading analysis, and risk assessment. Given her unique experience, Ms. Mason provides expert testimony and analysis as well as consulting services concerning securities markets and regulation, regulatory compliance, and risk management.

Brattle President M. Alexis Maniatis noted, "We are delighted Ms. Mason has joined our securities practice, and we are certain our clients will benefit from her specialized knowledge and unique perspective."

