Securitize and Stonegate Global Launch Full-Service Fund Liquidity Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, the industry-leading primary issuance and lifecycle management platform for digital securities, and Stonegate Global Fund Administration , one of the top global fund administrators and fund services businesses in the digital asset space, have announced the launch of their new Full-Service Fund Liquidity Solution.

Our comprehensive solution provides cost-effective formation, structuring, digitization, and administration for investment offerings in real estate, venture and private equity investment funds, direct deals, single asset investments, and other illiquid investment offerings.

"The new Securitize and Stonegate solution gives issuers a turn-key solution for the most advanced financial products leveraging a fully digital experience," said Carlos Domingo, Securitize CEO & Co-Founder. "Our complete product includes an innovative variety of liquidity options that have been traditionally difficult to access."

The comprehensive solution leverages Stonegate Global's decades of experience in fund structuring and fund administration services to establish and administer digital asset investment fund products and special purpose vehicles

Stonegate Global CEO, John McCorvey stated, "We have worked with Securitize for a number of years and have numerous joint clients. Formalizing our partnership was a natural progression in order to provide a fully-integrated, comprehensive suite of services through our Fund Liquidity Solution." He went on to say, "The platform enhances the liquidity for historically illiquid investment offerings, which creates a far more robust product for investment managers and their investors."

The new Full-Service Fund Liquidity Solution is available now to all new and existing funds. To learn more visit securitize.io or stonegateglobalfundservices.com .

ABOUT SECURITIZE

Securitize is modernizing capital markets by enabling digital securities, making it easier for eligible investors to own, manage, and trade digital securities within designated capital markets for equity, funds, fixed income, and real estate. Securitize is the only SEC Registered Transfer Agent integrated with multiple regulated US-based marketplaces with a working protocol and live issuers. The company also offers KYC/AML and capital management services.

ABOUT STONEGATE GLOBAL

Stonegate Global Fund Services is an industry leader in fund formation, structuring, fund administration, and outsourced operations. The company is a diversified financial services organization that has serviced global institutional investment managers and family offices since 2007, and has advised, structured, and administered over 1,000 global investment funds, asset managers, and family offices. Stonegate Global is one of the world's leading fund administrators in the Blockchain Technology, Cryptocurrency, and Digitization sector. Stonegate Global has built a sophisticated technology infrastructure for providing fund administration services to highly-complex cryptocurrency funds, institutional blockchain technology funds, and digitized investment offerings for real estate, private equity, and venture capital offerings.

