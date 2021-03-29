Securitize Bolsters Team to Foster Growth, Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize , the industry-leading liquidity and compliance platform for digital asset securities (security tokens), today announced the addition and promotion of key executives as the firm braces for its next growth phase, based on increasing client demand and significant new offerings that the firm plans to roll-out.

The new team members and promotions include:

Dan Garzia , who joins as Chief Marketing Officer to lead the firm's marketing strategy, go-to-market plans, and brand development.

, who joins as Chief Marketing Officer to lead the firm's marketing strategy, go-to-market plans, and brand development. Erin Sheehan , Vice President of Sales, who will be supporting business efforts in the US with a focus on secondary marketplace relationships.

, Vice President of Sales, who will be supporting business efforts in the US with a focus on secondary marketplace relationships. Jay Proffitt who has been named as Chief Operating Officer of Securitize Markets to oversee operations and product development.

who has been named as Chief Operating Officer of Securitize Markets to oversee operations and product development. Pat O'Mara who has been promoted to Chief Compliance Officer of Securitize to oversee compliance and regulatory responsibilities at a corporate level.

who has been promoted to Chief Compliance Officer of Securitize to oversee compliance and regulatory responsibilities at a corporate level. Scott Harrigan who assumed additional responsibilities as CEO of Securitize Markets, to lead the firm's SEC and FINRA registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS).

who assumed additional responsibilities as CEO of Securitize Markets, to lead the firm's SEC and FINRA registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS). Tom Eidt , General Counsel, who is charged with managing all legal and regulatory affairs for Securitize and its subsidiaries.

"Both our business and the digital asset industry are at inflection points and the benefits of tokenization are on the cusp of being available to a much wider universe of investors. We are bullish about our trajectory going forward as we plan for and execute the next phase of our business," said Carlos Domingo, CEO and Co-Founder. "By strengthening our organization with this seasoned team, we are confident in our ability to continue to lead the industry."

Executive Backgrounds

Dan Garzia joins from Franklin Templeton, where he led the global digital marketing practice for the $1.5 trillion asset manager. Prior to Franklin Templeton, he held senior leadership roles at BlackRock, Electronic Arts, Travelocity, Travelers and LOYAL3.

Erin Sheehan joins from Level ATS, an equities alternative trading system (ATS) where she was Vice President of Sales. Prior to Level ATS, she was a Relationship Manager at Liquidnet and was previously Vice President of Institutional Sales and Trading at Pulse Trading.

Jay Proffitt was most recently COO at DLP Securities and brings 22 years of experience across financial services both in the US and globally. Prior to DLP, he held roles as the CEO of LendCore and Managing Director at Score Priority.

Pat O'Mara joined the company through the acquisition of Distributed Technology Markets, which is now Securitize Markets. During Pat's 25- year career, she has held CCO and compliance leadership roles with several start-ups and institutions including Velocity Markets, Pico, BTIG and JP Morgan.

Scott Harrigan currently serves as Head of Issuer Services at Securitize LLC, the transfer agent. Prior to joining Securitize, he led the transfer agent and equity compensation business as Head of Public Markets at Carta and held senior leadership roles at Computershare during an 18-year career.

Tom Eidt was previously General Counsel for Omniex, an institutional crypto trading platform. Prior to Omniex, he was Associate General Counsel for Getco/KCG. He began his securities career with the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets and later worked in the Examinations Division.

ABOUT SECURITIZE

Securitize is reinventing private capital markets by delivering trusted end-to-end security token solutions that leverage our leading blockchain technology, which increases access to private markets for eligible investors while simultaneously making them more efficient, compliant, and liquid. Securitize, LLC is an SEC registered transfer agent and Securitize Markets, LLC, is an SEC and FINRA registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS), which are both subsidiaries of Securitize, Inc. Since its founding in 2017, Securitize has leveraged its digital platform to support more than 150 clients and 200,000 investors.

Media Contact

Matt Yemma

Peaks Strategies

[email protected]

SOURCE Securitize