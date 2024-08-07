Security 101 Acquires Chicago Security Integrators

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of full-service commercial security solutions, announced today that it has acquired Chicago Security Integrators ("CSI"), one of its fastest-growing franchises.

Since its founding in 2020, CSI has established itself as a key player in the Chicago market, renowned for delivering exceptional service and expertise to a diverse range of clients. This acquisition will enable Security 101 to seamlessly integrate and expand its capabilities in the region.

"Our relationship with the CSI team has been exemplary from the beginning," commented Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. "This acquisition represents a natural progression, allowing us to effectively combine our efforts in achieving our shared passion to build the most trusted brand in the greater Chicago area."

Brent Sherman, Founder of CSI added, "Joining the Security 101 family as a franchisee was a great decision, and this next step feels like a natural evolution. Our shared values and commitment to excellence make this a win-win for our team and our customers. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to an even brighter future with Security 101."

About Security 101

Security 101 is a national provider of integrated security solutions to a diversified set of commercial customers across multiple end markets, including healthcare, education, financial, and government, among others. The company delivers a full-service offering of security services and products including the design, installation, and maintenance of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and managed service solutions. Founded in 2005 and based in West Palm Beach, FL, Security 101 has over 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit www.security101.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Shakibnia

[email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital