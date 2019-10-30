Security Advisory Services Markets - Global Forecast to 2024: Opportunities in the Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Advisory Services Market by Service Type (Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Management, Incident Response, Security Risk, Compliance Management, and CISCO Advisory and Support), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security advisory services market size is expected to grow from USD 7,776 million in 2019 to USD 18,820 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% from 2019 to 2024.

Security advisory services help organizations secure their business-critical infrastructure from sophisticated cyberattack vectors effectively. Security advisory service vendors comprise a team of security professionals with diverse backgrounds and vast consulting experience in the information security domain.



These security professionals advise businesses to make the smart decision to be safe and secure from the ever-changing threat landscape. The vendors offer security advisory services for various capabilities, such as penetration testing, vulnerabilities management, compliance management, security program development, incident response, and CISO advisory and support.



Both public and private organizations are increasingly adopting information security advisory services to carry out business processes efficiently. The security advisory service providers are updating themselves with new attacks and ways to defend them, thereby reducing the risks associated with processes, applications, technologies, people, and regulations.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security Advisory Services Market

4.2 Market By Service Type, 2019

4.3 Market By Organization Size, 2019-2024

4.4 Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Top 3 Regions, 2019



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in the Frequency of Cyberattacks and Increased Sophistication in Attacking Techniques

5.2.1.2 Emergence of Disruptive Digital Technologies, Such as IoT, Across Verticals

5.2.1.3 Need for Stringent Security Compliance and Government Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Security Budget Among SMEs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services

5.2.3.2 Increase in the E-commerce Penetration Across Verticals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Related to Advanced and Sophisticated Cyber Threats Among Enterprises

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.5 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.6 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.7 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.8 International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4 Innovation Spotlight

5.4.1 Mitkat Advisory Services

5.4.2 Stickman

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Use Case: Coalfire

5.5.2 Use Case: Veritas

5.5.3 Use Case: Cisco



6 Security Advisory Services Market By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Penetration Testing

6.2.1 Growing Need to Eliminate Vulnerabilities and Launch Secure Product Offerings to Drive Growth of Security Advisory Services Market

6.3 Vulnerability Management

6.3.1 Rising Demand for Cybersecurity to Spur the Growth of Vulnerability Management in the Market

6.4 Security Risk Management

6.4.1 Need to Secure Organizations From Increasing Cyberattacks to Drive the Adoption of Security Advisory Management Services

6.5 Incident Response

6.5.1 Rising Cyber Incidents Worldwide and Associated Losses to Drive the Overall Market During the Forecast Period

6.6 Compliance Management

6.6.1 Growing Need to Comply With Regulations to Boost the Growth of the Overall Market

6.7 Security Program Development

6.7.1 Growing Need to Execute Quick and Informed Decision-Making to Boost the Overall Market

6.8 Chief Information Security Officer Advisory and Support

6.8.1 Increase in Demand for Cost-Effective High-Level Security Experts to Boost Ciso-As-A-Service



7 Security Advisory Services Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.2.1 Rising Security Issues to Drive the Adoption of Security Advisory Services Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.3.1 Increasing Cyberattacks and Hefty Fines for Regulatory Non-Compliance to Boost the Adoption of Security Advisory Services Among Large Enterprises



8 Security Advisory Services Market By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.2.1 Enhanced Financial Products and Services and Innovative Internet Offerings to Drive the Adoption of Security Advisory Services in the BFSI Vertical

8.3 IT and Telecom

8.3.1 Increased Attacks on Critical Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in IT and Telecom Vertical

8.4 Government and Public Sector

8.4.1 Increasing Need to Protect Sensitive Data of Citizens and Organizations Drives the Adoption of Security Advisory Services Solutions in the Government and Public Sector

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Need to Protect Patient Data and Payment Information to Drive Market Growth in Healthcare Vertical

8.6 Energy and Power

8.6.1 Need to Prevent Physical Damage and Reduce Cyber Risks, Along With Maintaining Infrastructure Security, to Drive Market Growth in the Energy and Power Vertical

8.7 Manufacturing

8.7.1 Rising Need for Effective Cyber Threats to Drive the Adoption of Security Advisory Services in Manufacturing

8.8 Others



9 Security Advisory Services Market By Region

Company Profiles



Avalon Cyber

Cisco

Coalfire

Deloitte

Dimension Data

DXC Technology

ePlus

Esentire

EY

KPMG

Kudelski Security

Novacoast

NTT Security

PwC

Rapid7

Sage Data Security

Security Compass

Sumeru Software Solutions

TCS

Verizon

