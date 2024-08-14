Security and AI Infrastructure at the Forefront of Info-Tech LIVE 2024: Additional Speakers Announced for Info-Tech Research Group's IT Event in Las Vegas

Info-Tech Research Group has announced more experts who will be sharing their insights on security and AI infrastructure at Info-Tech LIVE 2024. As the integration of AI into security frameworks becomes increasingly vital, these industry experts will detail innovative strategies and frameworks that address the growing complexities of cybersecurity and IT infrastructure management. The 2,000+ person event, scheduled for September 17-19, 2024, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, promises to equip IT professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance their security posture, leverage AI effectively, and ensure resilient, future-ready infrastructures.

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In an exponentially evolving digital landscape, the dual challenges of fortifying cybersecurity defenses and harnessing the transformative potential of AI are becoming increasingly critical. As organizations navigate these complexities, IT leaders find themselves at the forefront of efforts to safeguard their enterprises while driving technological innovation. To support these efforts, Info-Tech Research Group has announced a new lineup of additional speakers focused on Security and AI Infrastructure for Info-Tech LIVE 2024.

This year's event, taking place from September 17-19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas, will offer more than 2,000 attendees the opportunity to gain insights from industry pioneers on building resilient security frameworks and leveraging AI to enhance IT operations. The newly announced speakers will join an already impressive lineup, including the Founder & Executive Director of the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), Dr. Timnit Gebru, President of the Signal Foundation, Meredith Whittaker, bestselling author Daniel Pink, and AWS Director Rory Richardson.

"In the Exponential IT era, the need for robust security and AI infrastructure has become table stakes. The rapid pace of technological advancement, coupled with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, demands that IT leaders not only protect their organizations but also leverage these changes to drive innovation and growth," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Information Officer, Gord Harrison. "At Info-Tech LIVE 2024, our experts will offer the strategic insights needed to build resilient, autonomous systems that can adapt to this evolving landscape. By equipping IT leaders with the knowledge and tools to proactively address these challenges, we empower organizations to remain secure, competitive, and at the forefront of technological advancements, positioning them for sustained success."

Info-Tech LIVE 2024: The latest featured speakers announced include:

Andrew Sharp, Research Director, Infrastructure and Operations

As Research Director in the Infrastructure and Operations Practice, Andrew Sharp contributes to Info-Tech's research on IT operations, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, governance, and security. He has worked with IT professionals around the world to build practical and structured approaches to solve complex problems and elevate the value they deliver to their organizations. Sharp holds a BA in Economics from the University of Toronto and a Master of Library & Information Science from the University of Western Ontario.

Sharp will deliver multiple lightning talks and breakout sessions, including:

"For an Exponential IT Strategy, Consider Your Adversary" lightning talk for the Exponential IT track.

"Automate IT Asset Data Collection to Support Exponential IT" lightning talk for the Exponential IT track.

"Leverage AIOps to Improve IT Operations" breakout session for the AI Marketplace track.

"Select the Ideal Infrastructure for Your AI Workload" breakout session for the AI Marketplace track.

Fred Chagnon, Principal Research Director, Security and Privacy

Within the Security and Privacy research practice, Fred Chagnon's research focuses on the effective modernization of information security operations. Whether through effective partnerships with information security partners, security process automation, or the progressive deployment of artificial intelligence in a cybersecurity context, Chagnon is passionate about the effective use of people, process, and technology toward the end of a cyber-resilient organization. Chagnon's background is heavily steeped in data center infrastructure, networking, and information security. His expertise in these areas has contributed to helping IT leaders make strategic decisions around infrastructure modernization, cloud strategy, partnerships with technology service providers, and effectively running information security operations.

Chagnon will present a technology keynote entitled "Exponential IT: Build an Autonomous Security Delivery Roadmap" and deliver multiple lightning talks and breakout sessions, including:

"Explore the Exponential IT Future for Security & Privacy" for the Exponential IT track.

"Deepfake-Powered Social Engineering Attacks – What, Me Worry?" for the AI marketplace track.

"Build an Autonomous Security Delivery Roadmap" breakout session for the Exponential IT track.

"Build Resilience Against Ransomware Attacks" breakout session for the Value-Driven IT track.

Isabelle Hertanto, Research Practice Lead, Security and Privacy

Isabelle Hertanto focuses on helping clients align enterprise IT security activities to business objectives through strategic planning, risk and compliance management, policy development, and security program design. Hertanto has over 15 years of experience delivering specialized IT services to the security and intelligence community. As a former federal officer for Public Safety Canada, Hertanto trained and led teams on data exploitation and digital surveillance operations in support of Canadian national security investigations. Since transitioning into the private sector, Hertanto has held senior management and consulting roles across a variety of industry sectors, including retail, construction, energy, healthcare, and the broader Canadian public sector.

Hertanto will give a technology keynote entitled "Grow Your Own Cybersecurity Team" and participate in the "AI Talent Debate: Should AI Skills Be Built Internally or Bought Externally?" expert panel for the AI Marketplace track.

Jeremy Roberts, Workshop Director, Cloud and Core Infrastructure

Jeremy Roberts is a Sr. Workshop Director specializing in infrastructure and operations. He has authored research on cloud technology, IT trends, and end-user computing topics, and he has been especially active in Info-Tech's Exponential IT research area. Roberts is regularly quoted in the media and delivers public presentations on technology topics, including artificial intelligence and Exponential IT. He holds an MSc from the University of Oxford and a BA and PhD degrees from the University of Western Ontario.

Roberts will deliver the technology keynote entitled "AI Influencers: What Really Matters?" as well as the following sessions:

"Stop Pretending AI Won't Take People's Jobs!" lightning talk for the AI Marketplace track.

"Where Are They Now? Blockchain Edition!" lightning talk for the Value-Driven IT track.

"Launch Your AI Proof of Value" workshop for the Value-Driven IT track.

Kate Wood, Practice Lead, Security and Privacy

With 25 years of experience in IT and information security, Kate Wood leads the research agenda and manages research development in security, privacy, infrastructure, and operations. Prior to Info-Tech, Wood managed the information security office for a global insurance and investments enterprise. She led a team of analysts providing cybersecurity services across multiple companies and jurisdictions. Wood's expertise encompasses all aspects of security risk management, including compliance, control framework design, vendor risk management, and threat modeling, as well as security operations, security technologies, threat intelligence, and incident response. Wood has a master's degree in cyber security from the University of Essex and holds numerous security certifications.

Wood will be presenting several breakout sessions, lightning talks, and workshops, including:

"You've Been Hacked, Now What?" breakout session for the Value-Driven IT track.

"Stay Ahead of Incoming AI Laws: Assess the Impact of AI on Privacy" breakout session for the Security and Privacy track.

"Build an Autonomous Security Delivery Roadmap" breakout session for the Security and Privacy track.

"Enhance Security Risk Assessments With AI" breakout session for the Security and Privacy track.

"Hacking the Neural Net: The Latest Security and Privacy Attacks Against Large Language Models" lightning talk for the AI Marketplace track.

