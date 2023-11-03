Security and Cost Efficiency Challenges Addressed as Cloud ITSM Powers IT Service Modernization

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud ITSM Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of USD 5.27 billion by the end of 2023, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.93% during the forecast period.

Cloud ITSM plays a pivotal role in detecting, investigating, and preventing financial irregularities, fraud, and misconduct. It provides services that uncover hidden patterns, assess risk, and offer insights into complex financial transactions.

As the world increasingly relies on digital transactions and emphasizes regulatory compliance, Cloud ITSM is crucial in maintaining financial integrity, transparency, and accountability across industries. In the face of evolving financial landscapes and emerging risks, the demand for specialized Cloud ITSM expertise continues to grow, making it an essential component in safeguarding financial systems and upholding ethical standards.

Key Market Drivers:

The Rise Demand for Cloud-Based Applications: The growing recognition of the transformative potential of cloud-based solutions in optimizing IT service management processes is driving the demand for Cloud ITSM. Cloud technology offers scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, making it a strategic choice for businesses looking to embrace digital transformation and modernize their IT infrastructures. The COVID-19 pandemic further underscored the importance of cloud-based applications for business continuity. The Imperative of Digital Transformation: Digital transformation is reshaping how organizations operate and deliver value. Cloud ITSM is a critical enabler of this transformation, offering a dynamic and agile framework to modernize IT service management processes. It aligns IT services with evolving business strategies, enhances operational efficiency, and empowers organizations to innovate and respond to changing market dynamics. The Rising Demand for Remote Work Solutions: With the adoption of remote and hybrid work models, Cloud ITSM ensures seamless IT service delivery and support, regardless of employees' physical locations. It facilitates remote access, collaboration, and real-time monitoring, making it essential for organizations adapting to evolving work environments. Increasing Complexity of IT Environments: As organizations adopt hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, Cloud ITSM simplifies the management of complex IT ecosystems. It offers a centralized platform to oversee IT assets, services, and processes, enhancing visibility and streamlining workflows.

Key Market Challenges:

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Concerns about data security and privacy pose challenges to the growth of Cloud ITSM. Organizations need robust security measures and transparent data handling practices to build trust and alleviate these concerns. Cost Management and Optimization: While cloud-based solutions offer scalability, organizations struggle with cost management and optimization. Effective cost-tracking mechanisms and budgeting strategies are crucial to ensure cost efficiency.

Key Market Trends:

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Adoption: Organizations are increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud environments, driving the demand for Cloud ITSM solutions that can manage and optimize services across these complex landscapes. User-Centric Experiences: There is a growing focus on user-centric experiences in Cloud ITSM solutions. User-friendly interfaces, intuitive workflows, and personalized dashboards enhance user engagement and efficiency, ultimately improving organizational productivity and satisfaction.

As organizations continue to embrace digital transformation and remote work, Cloud IT Service Management remains a crucial element in their strategy to streamline IT service management processes, enhance user experiences, and navigate the complexities of modern IT landscapes.

Key Market Players

BMC Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Atlassian Inc.

CA Technologies Inc.

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

Cherwell Software, LLC

Micro Focus International PLC

Servicenow Inc.

Ivanti Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Cloud ITSM Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Global Cloud ITSM Market, By Component:

Solutions

Service Portfolio Management

Configuration & Change Management

Service Desk Software

Operations & Performance Management

Dashboard Reporting & Analytics

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Cloud ITSM Market, By Organization Size:

SME's

Large Enterprises

Global Cloud ITSM Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications

IT & ITES

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Global Cloud ITSM Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oc4x12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets