Security and Law Enforcement Leader Alana Forrest Embarks on New Chapter with Sentinel Resource Group

06 Feb, 2024, 14:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Resource Group (SRG), a premier advisory firm at the vanguard of security risk assessments, intelligence, and investigations, proudly announces the appointment of Alana Forrest as an Affiliated Consultant. Renowned for her trailblazing leadership in corporate security and law enforcement, Forrest's engagement marks a strategic enhancement to SRG's already distinguished executive team.

Forrest's illustrious career encompasses pivotal roles such as the Global Safety and Security Head at Intuit and security leadership positions at Oracle and Pixar Animation Studios. Her 29-year tenure in law enforcement, culminating as Captain at the Los Gatos Police Department, was bolstered by her knack for cultivating relationships, and leading diverse constituencies to a common goal, as evidenced by her statewide engagement with IACP, California Police Chiefs, among others.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Forrest's dedication to community service shines through her active roles in non-profit organizations, such as the ASIS SF Bay Area Chapter, YWCA Golden Gate, and the Women Leaders in Law Enforcement Foundation.

David Tindall, COO of SRG, comments, "Alana's engagement with SRG reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled security and risk insights. Her breadth of experience will significantly enrich our capabilities to address our clients' complex advisory needs."

Forrest is a scholar-practitioner with advanced degrees in Education and Instructional Technology from San Jose State University, and a BS in Administration of Justice. Her academic credentials are complemented by her graduation from the esteemed FBI National Academy and the Senior Management Institute for Police.

About Sentinel Resource Group

Sentinel Resource Group is entrusted to advise several of the world's most iconic brands, companies, and people on their security risks, intelligence needs, and investigative matters. We transform fear into peace of mind, uncertainty into understanding, and risk into opportunity.

For more information about SRG and its services, visit https://srgrisk.org 

Media Contact:
David Tindall, COO, Sentinel Resource Group. [email protected] 

