Security Awareness Expert Lance Spitzner to Give Keynote at SANS Minneapolis Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Minneapolis 2020 (#SANSMinneapolis), taking place April 14-19 in Minnesota. Hands-on immersion training courses are available for all skill levels. SANS Security Awareness Director Lance Spitzner (@lspitzner) will deliver the keynote talk, "Leading Change: Embedding a Cybersecure Culture."

Spitzner explains, "Most organizations have matured in their ability to deploy and maintain technical controls, but still struggle with the human side. From securing your workforce's behaviors to effectively deploying security initiatives, such as DevSecOps or vulnerability management, it is the human perspective that organizations struggle with the most. Learn how to effectively engage people, build stronger partnerships and, ultimately, a far more successful security program by establishing a strong security culture."

In addition to his talk, Spitzner will teach MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership. This course provides the tools to become a security business leader who can build and execute strategic plans that resonate with other business executives. Students will learn how to create effective information security policies and develop management and leadership skills to better lead, inspire, and motivate teams.

Also included on the agenda at SANS Minneapolis 2020 is the new FOR498: Battlefield Forensics & Data Acquisition course. This in-depth digital acquisition and data handling course provides first responders and investigators with the advanced skills necessary to properly respond to, identify, collect, and preserve data from a wide range of storage devices and repositories.

