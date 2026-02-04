Security, Equity, Improved Cash Flow: TMC Financing Assists Geiger Post with SBA 504 Loan

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our lease was ending and the landlord had other plans for the property, so it wasn't going to be renewed," explains Hans Geiger about the motivation to purchase commercial property for Geiger Post, a television post-production studio based in Los Angeles, CA, that he founded and co-owns. "That got the ball rolling on a purchase and with TMC and the SBA 504 loan, it turned out to be a great move with a lot of benefits."

Here's how TMC Financing helped Geiger Post acquire and renovate their property with an SBA 504 loan so that, as Hans says, "Now, we never have to deal with landlords again."

A permanent home in an evolving industry

Hans, who owns Geiger Post with business partners Hector Lopez and Gerry Holtz, launched the business in 2013 after many years in the industry. He explains that since the pandemic and the growth of remote-editing collaborations, Geiger Post – which serves major studios like Netflix and Paramount as well as independent creators – didn't need as much space.

"The property we purchased is just under 11,000 square feet, which is about two-thirds of the size of the space we leased," he says. The new studio is also just over a mile from the previous location, so there was no geographic impact to their clients due to the move.

Now, they have a state-of-the-art studio that enables the highest-quality output for onsite and remote projects for their team of 16 employees and many freelancers.

TMC's experience and persistence were essential

Hans says that it was the low down-payment requirement – just 10%, compared to 30-40% for conventional commercial loans – that was the driving factor behind the Geiger Post team's decision to move forward with an SBA 504 loan. It also offers below-market fixed interest rates and a 25-year loan term, which makes repayment easier to budget and afford.

Their bank, Comerica Bank, recommended TMC Financing, thanks to TMC's experience with SBA 504 loans. Soon, they were in touch with TMC Business Development Officer Jennifer Davis.

"As soon as we talked to Jennifer about our property and the SBA 504 loan, we felt good about moving forward with TMC," Hans says. "It turned out to be a great move, too, because, as it turns out, our deal got unexpectedly complicated. Our TMC team stayed with us throughout the challenges and helped us get us to the finish line."

Owning property comes with many benefits

As Hans discovered, owning a commercial property comes with a lot of benefits, in addition to gaining long-term control over occupancy costs.

"Our mortgage and property-tax payments are less than the lease payment we had," Hans says, "and now we have better cash flow, we're building equity, the investments we make in the space directly benefit us, and we have security for Geiger Post and our clients because we're not at the mercy of a landlord anymore."

TMC Financing can help your business, too

Asked for insight to share with other entrepreneurs who are considering purchasing commercial property for their businesses, Hans offers, "Be patient, make sure you save enough for the down payment, and find a good lender that you can rely on to guide you through the process. Jennifer and TMC were great."

