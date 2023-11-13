Security In Schools Market size to grow by USD 3.43 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by Increasing Concerns about Student and Staff Safety- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The security in schools market by application (elementary school and high schools), type (video surveillance, access control, fire protection, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the security in schools market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 3.43 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Security in Schools Market 2023-2027

Increasing concerns about student and staff safety is a key factor driving market growth. In response to alarming increases in shootings, violence, emergencies, and other incidents, educators are focusing on enforcing strict safety measures. Modern security measures such as controls on access and response to emergency plans are also part of this. Increased investments in state-of-the-art safety systems are also the result of a need for secure learning environments that prevent people from being exposed to possible risks. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

The availability of limited funding is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The allocation of significant financing resources necessary for the deployment and maintenance of modern security measures is a challenge faced by many higher education institutions. Moreover, to make sure that security solutions can be effectively exploited, continuing financial commitments for maintenance, upgrades, and training of staff are needed. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The security in schools market has been segmented by application (elementary school and high schools), type (video surveillance, access control, fire protection, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the elementary school segment will be significant during the forecast period. An example of enhancing security measures is the access control system, video surveillance, and emergency response. Smart ID cards, for instance, are designed to prevent unauthorized entry.

North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the security in schools market:

Aiphone Corp., ASSA ABLOY AB, AT and T Inc., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Identiv Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Seico Inc., Senstar Corp., Vicon Industries Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd.

Security In Schools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.65

