Security powerhouse Dignari joins EY to accelerate mission enablement across the public sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that it has acquired Dignari, LLC, a woman-owned leading technology consulting firm specializing in digital identity and access management (IAM) solutions. This acquisition affirms the EY organization's commitment to serving the United States (US) government and strengthening homeland security operations.

Dignari's 300-strong workforce utilizes innovation at scale and data-driven strategies to advise US government clients. Since 2013, the company has been driving successful program implementations, designing high-impact solutions that maximize effectiveness, prototyping emerging technologies and using data science to improve performance measurement.

"We are excited about welcoming the world-class Dignari team to the EY Government & Public Sector practice," said Doree Keating, EY Americas Government & Public Sector Leader. "We believe that blending EY US's commitment to provide customers with mission-ready solutions and Dignari's identity and access management (IAM) capabilities in the homeland security space will offer a highly differentiated value proposition for our government clients."

"For over a decade, Dignari has made a significant impact on furthering the federal government's security mission with modern technologies," said Gena Alexa, Dignari Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "These efforts can be scaled across local and state governments as well — and when combined with the power of the EY network will strengthen outcomes for both the public sector and the people it serves."

Whitt Butler, EY Americas Consulting Vice Chair, noted that companies in the private sector can also benefit from the services that Dignari will deliver under the EY brand.

"Commercial sectors such as financial services and airlines, among others, will benefit from Dignari's technology strengths in IAM," said Butler. "Together, Dignari and EY US are positioned on the cutting edge of how governments and businesses use technology to achieve results securely."

With this acquisition, EY US is positioned to better deliver advanced security solutions to both public and private sectors.

