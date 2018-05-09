Security Properties Acquires Affordable Housing in Park City, UT

PARK CITY, Utah, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 26, 2018, Security Properties acquired Elk Meadows, a 96-unit multifamily affordable housing property in Park City, Utah.

Elk Meadows is a garden-style community comprised of family units that are income restricted. The property was originally developed in 1993 utilizing Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) from the Utah Housing Corporation (UHC). A Regulatory Agreement tied to that original source of financing deed restricts the property as affordable housing through 2023.

The acquisition of Elk Meadows is Security Properties' first in the state of Utah. The greater Salt Lake City metro in particular is a market that the company is quite bullish on and has been actively targeting for some time now. The relatively low cost of living, proximity to outdoor recreation, and abundant employment opportunities continue to attract new businesses and residents to the area which is promising for long-term investments in multifamily real estate. "This acquisition positions Security Properties into a highly desirable region from which to expand, and allows us to preserve high-quality affordable housing for the long-term in an area where there is an extreme shortage of affordable housing options," states Bryon Gongaware, Managing Director of the Affordable Housing Group for Security Properties.

KeyBank provided a 5-year term floating-rate loan on the property. The property will be managed by Security Properties Residential, an affiliate of Security Properties.

Security Properties is a national real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more than 47 years, Security Properties has provided quality housing to its residents as well as excellent financial performance for its investors. Since its founding, Security Properties has acquired or developed over 80,000 residential units at a cost of over $4 billion. Security Properties maintains a focused multi-family strategy supported by integrated teams of professional acquisition, development, construction, investment, and property management specialists. For more information, visit www.securityproperties.com.

