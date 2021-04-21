Security Properties Named in NMHC's List of Top 50 Largest Apartment Owners

SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Properties was again recognized by the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2021 NMHC Top 50, the annual ranking of the nation's largest apartment owners and managers. Security Properties rose in the ranks to the become 43rd largest apartment owner in the nation, with 26,075 units for its second year on the list.

Crossroads at the Gulch - Nashville, TN Crossroads at the Gulch - Nashville, TN

Security Properties attributes success to an outstanding team that leads the industry. "For over its 50-year history, Security Properties has created substantial value as a fiduciary for its owners, investors, and partners. We have done this by hiring professional, knowledgeable, and committed staff to acquire, develop, and manage our assets. We are committed to continuing these efforts to grow our business and provide exceptional living spaces for our residents," said Bob Krokower, Chief Executive Officer.

Dan Byrnes, Managing Director, Conventional Investments, went further, "This has been a particularly challenging year for everyone in our industry. Our continued success is a testament to the hard work and skill of exceptionally talented team members throughout our platform."

Security Properties has sustained profound growth in recent years, highlighted by investments that have significant upside potential through physical enhancements or improved management. "Security Properties continues to be creative on the acquisition and development of new multifamily opportunities across the country. Our integrated platform and business intelligence database for asset management have allowed us to continually create value for investors across our diversified portfolio," said Bryon Gongaware, Managing Director, Affordable Housing Group at Security Properties.

About Security Properties

Security Properties is a national real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more than 50 years, Security Properties has provided quality housing to its residents as well as excellent financial performance for its investors. Since its formation in 1969, Security Properties and its partners have invested over $1.8 billion of equity in multifamily real estate, representing a portfolio value of nearly $7.2 billion. Today, Security Properties' portfolio reflects interests in 125 assets encompassing over 25,000 multifamily housing units. Security Properties maintains a focused multi-family strategy supported by integrated teams of professional acquisition, development, construction, investment, and property management specialists. For more information, visit www.securityproperties.com.

