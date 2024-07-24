Security Properties Residential Chooses Funnel to Drive Further Operational Excellence Across 26,075 Unit Portfolio

Funnel's Renter-Centric CRM and Multifamily AI Solution to Drive Excellent Renter Experience

TAMPA, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing , the only front office product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading companies, today announced a new client, Security Properties Residential (SPR), a large Seattle-based owner and operator, and one of the 2023 and 2024 Best Places To Work In Multifamily®. This partnership demonstrates SPR's continued commitment to providing steady returns with properties through physical enhancements or improved operations, and Funnel's unique ability to aid multifamily leaders in creating operational innovation. SPR worked closely with the Funnel team as they developed the Entrata integration, making Funnel a PMS-agnostic solution for all front office, renter-facing needs.

"We are committed to bringing excellent experiences for our renters, residents, and team through the new operating model which is unlocked by Funnel's innovative renter-centric technology," Laurel Zacher, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, SPR. "Throughout SPR's history, we have generated significant value for our owners, investors, and partners through strategic investments, operational excellence, and top-tier talent."

SPR is known for providing an excellent renter experience as evidenced by J Turner ORA™️ Power Ranking naming them as a Top 25 Management company in Online Reputation Management for 2023. Today, the SPR portfolio reflects interests in 113 assets encompassing over 19,000 multifamily housing units – including properties under construction – making it one of the largest owners of residential real estate in the country. Since its formation in 1969, SPR and its partners have invested over $2.0 billion of equity in multifamily real estate, representing a portfolio value of nearly $5.9 billion.

"We are thrilled to partner with SPR," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "The SPR team is on a quest to overhaul the status quo and put renter experience at the forefront of their new operating model. We are proud to be the platform to enable that change through the Entrata integration that makes Funnel PMS agnostic."

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About Security Properties Residential

Security Properties Residential is the property management arm of Security Properties, a national real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Created to increase the value of its real estate holdings by more closely managing its assets, SPR operates throughout the Western U.S. Services include property, construction and compliance management services that create positive living environments for residents and build value for clients.

