Security Properties Seattle and Portland Communities Ranked Among the 2020 Elite 1% Properties for Online Reputation by J Turner Research

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus Apartments in Seattle, WA, and Peloton Apartments in Portland, OR (developed by Security Properties and managed by Security Properties Residential) have been recognized among the Elite 1% properties in the nation with the best online reputation for 2020 by J Turner Research, a market research firm exclusively serving the multifamily industry. Just 1,303 properties earned this distinction.

Seal Janus Apartments

The Elite 1% ORA™ Power Ranking is an annual ranking based on monthly online reputation research of over 122,000 apartments across multiple review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs). J Turner assigns an independent Online Reputation Assessment score (ORA™) to each property based on a scale of 0-100, and this score determines a property's rank. The ORA™ score serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure a property's online reputation.

To be eligible for this ranking, a property had to register a minimum ORA™ score of 90. For properties with the same ORA™ score, the property with the higher number of reviews ranked higher. The national average ORA™ is 65.73. Janus Apartments scored 91 and Peloton Apartments scored 90.

The annual Elite 1% ranking is part of the ORA™ Power Ranking series published by Multifamily Executive (MFE). Each month, MFE features a ranking of properties and management companies based on their ORA™ scores.

"We are proud to be named by J Turner Research among the Elite properties in the nation for our stellar online reputation. It takes an entire team to win residents over, and we are incredibly proud of our team members who accomplished this during a year as challenging as 2020. A huge thank you to our residents for cheering us online on various review sites," said Mike Voorhees, President of Security Properties Residential.

About the Property Security Properties

Security Properties is a national real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more than 50 years, Security Properties has provided quality housing to its residents as well as excellent financial performance for its investors. Since its formation in 1969, Security Properties and its partners have invested over $1.8 billion of equity in multifamily real estate, representing a portfolio value of nearly $7.2 billion. Today, Security Properties' portfolio reflects interests in 123 assets encompassing over 25,000 multifamily housing units. Security Properties maintains a focused multi-family strategy supported by integrated teams of professional acquisition, development, construction, investment, and property management through Security Properties Residential. www.securityproperties.com.

About J Turner Research

J Turner Research is the leading full-circle online reputation management firm that empowers multifamily companies with data to drive revenue. The company's unique 360-degree process, enables clients to enhance resident satisfaction, increase closing ratios, and improve online reputation. J Turner's Online Reputation Assessment™ (ORA™) score serves as the multifamily industry standard for measuring a property's online reputation. www.jturnerresearch.com.

SOURCE Security Properties