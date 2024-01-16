Security Services Providers Grow Their Business With This Open Source Solution

Innovative Approach with UTMStack Opens New Revenue Streams for Cybersecurity Firms.

DORAL, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) are at the forefront of this dynamic field. In a striking development, many MSSPs are rapidly expanding their business horizons and boosting profitability by adding Security Operation Center (SOC) and Compliance Management to their offerings. This sudden expansion is largely due to the wide adoption of a revolutionary tool: UTMStack, a free open-source log management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) that is redefining the cybersecurity and compliance practice.

UTMStack® stands out as a Unified Threat Management Platform, integrating a suite of essential security services. It encompasses threat detection and response, compliance management, SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), vulnerability management, and much more. The platform's versatility is especially suited for hybrid environments and can be seamlessly deployed across on-premises and cloud infrastructures.

For MSSPs, UTMStack offers a particularly enticing proposition. By bundling several cybersecurity tools into one platform, it not only simplifies operations but also significantly cuts down costs associated with purchasing multiple tools from different vendors. This cost-effectiveness is a game changer for security providers looking to expand their service offerings while maintaining affordability for their clients.

The platform's integrated log management system is a noteworthy feature. It enables efficient log collection, management, and correlation in real time before ingestion, which is crucial for forensic analysis and incident response. With advanced compliance management capabilities, UTMStack simplifies adherence to regulations like The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), and more

UTMStack's threat detection technology is another major draw. It combines rule-based correlation systems, scanners, and AI-driven machine learning algorithms, offering a comprehensive approach to threat detection. This technology not only identifies existing threats but also learns from the environment to anticipate and mitigate future risks.

The open-source nature of UTMStack also presents a unique advantage. It allows for customization and scalability, enabling MSSPs to tailor the tool to their specific needs and those of their clients. This flexibility ensures that MSSPs can provide a service that is not only effective but also highly personalized.

In an industry where staying ahead of threats is paramount, the adaptability and comprehensive nature of UTMStack are proving to be invaluable. MSSPs leveraging this platform are not only enhancing their service quality but also discovering new avenues for growth and profitability.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, tools like UTMStack are becoming indispensable for MSSPs aiming to provide top-tier services while maintaining a competitive edge. The platform's ability to centralize, streamline, and effectively manage multiple security functions under one umbrella is setting new standards in the industry, marking a significant stride forward in the realm of managed security services.

