UTMStack Goes Open Source, Releasing its Enterprise-Grade SIEM and XDR Solution

News provided by

UTMStack

26 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

DORAL, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UTMStack, a leading cybersecurity platform, has announced its transition to open source, unveiling its enterprise-grade Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution. This move is set to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape, equipping businesses across all industries with a unified platform that surpasses the boundaries of traditional systems.

Continue Reading
UTMStack Open Source SIEM and XDR Powered By real-time Correlation and Threat Intelligence.
UTMStack Open Source SIEM and XDR Powered By real-time Correlation and Threat Intelligence.

UTMStack's unique approach allows for real-time correlation of log data, threat intelligence, and malware activity patterns from multiple sources. The analysis of the data occurs before ingestion reducing detection times and saving resources. This enables prompt identification and halting of complex threats that use stealthy techniques, providing a robust defense against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

"By merging SIEM and XDR technologies into a unified platform, we are providing businesses with a holistic cybersecurity suite that enhances threat detection, response, and remediation across their digital infrastructure," said a spokesperson for UTMStack. "Releasing UTMStack under an open source license aligns with our mission of making cybersecurity solutions more accessible. "

UTMStack's solution also facilitates compliance with regulatory requirements like HIPAA, GLBA, CMMC, and PCI by managing log data crucial for regulatory audits and investigations. It centralizes log collection and storage, enables real-time monitoring and analysis, and ensures secure retention and archiving.

UTMStack's transition to open source marks a transformative moment for businesses seeking a holistic, intuitive, and potent cybersecurity solution. The MSSP sector stands to gain significantly, streamlining technologies and slashing expenses through the automation of alert investigation and categorization. As a result, security operations centers become nimbler and more efficient, achieving cost savings on 24/7 monitoring.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.utmstack.com

About UTMStack

UTMStack is a leading cybersecurity platform that merges SIEM and XDR technologies into a unified platform. It provides businesses with a holistic cybersecurity suite that enhances threat detection, response, and remediation across their digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.utmstack.com.

Press Contact:
Raul Gomez
[email protected]
(305) 548-2473

SOURCE UTMStack

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.