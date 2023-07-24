Securityholders approve Invesco Canada fund changes

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Canada has received securityholders approval for the following mergers. These mergers are expected to be effective after the close of business on or about August 11, 2023.

Non-Continuing Fund Continuing Fund Invesco Canadian Short-Term Bond Fund Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund Invesco Global Class Invesco Global Select Equity Class Invesco Global Focus Class Invesco Global Select Equity Class Invesco Global Focus Fund Invesco Global Select Equity Fund

In a separate vote, securityholders of Invesco Global Dividend Achievers ETF Fund approved changes to the Fund's investment objectives. As a result of this vote, the Fund will be renamed Invesco Global Dividend ESG ETF Fund effective at the open of business July 27, 2023.

