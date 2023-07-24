Securityholders approve Invesco Canada fund changes

TORONTO, July 24, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Canada has received securityholders approval for the following mergers. These mergers are expected to be effective after the close of business on or about August 11, 2023.

Non-Continuing Fund

Continuing Fund

Invesco Canadian Short-Term Bond Fund

Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund

Invesco Global Class

Invesco Global Select Equity Class

Invesco Global Focus Class

Invesco Global Select Equity Class

Invesco Global Focus Fund

Invesco Global Select Equity Fund

In a separate vote, securityholders of Invesco Global Dividend Achievers ETF Fund approved changes to the Fund's investment objectives. As a result of this vote, the Fund will be renamed Invesco Global Dividend ESG ETF Fund effective at the open of business July 27, 2023.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your advisor or from Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2023

Contact: Matthew Chisum [email protected] 212.652.4368

