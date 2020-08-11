SecurityMetrics Renewed for Second Year on PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR)

OREM, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Payment Card Industry security compliance realm, collaboration between security assessors and the PCI Security Standard Council is critical for updating the PCI Data Security Standard and protecting the entire payments ecosystem.

The PCI Security Standard Council's Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) serves as a direct channel for communication between senior leadership of payment security assessors and PCI SSC senior leadership.

SecurityMetrics is one of 28 organizations to join the PCI SSC's Roundtable in its efforts to secure payment data globally. As strategic partners, Roundtable members bring industry, geographical, and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community.

"We have enjoyed participating on the PCI SSC GEAR team for the past two years, and look forward to continuing our work. This initiative from the PCI Council helps the assessor community really come together, build great working relationships with PCI Council members, and work towards improving the quality of assessments," says SecurityMetrics VP of Assessments, Gary Glover (CISSP, CISA, QSA, PA-QSA ).

Glover will act as the GEAR representative for SecurityMetrics. He brings insights from over a decade of PCI compliance experience including hundreds of security assessments as a QSA before becoming VP of the department and overseeing SecurityMetrics' auditors.

PCI SSC Executive Director Lance J. Johnson says, "The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI Security Standards and programs. We look forward to working with SecurityMetrics in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally."

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 15 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog .

For press inquiries please contact Meagan Elguera at [email protected]

SOURCE SecurityMetrics

Related Links

http://www.securitymetrics.com

