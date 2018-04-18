SecurityNational Mortgage Company 25th Anniversary

In its 25 years of service and success, SNMC has stocked its trophy case with awards and recognition from Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage Professional Magazine, Utah Business Magazine, and the Scotsman Guide. Their Sales and Marketing teams have their share of SAMY awards, and the company has won Best of State the last two years running.

SNMC president, Steve Johnson, believes that the key to the company's longevity is providing a work environment where the production team can focus on consistently meeting its customer's needs. Implementation of new technology is crucial to maintaining an edge in the marketplace. SecurityNational has had great success with "SNapp," an innovative mobile app that helps customers stay in constant contact with their Loan Officers throughout the entire mortgage loan process.

"At SecurityNational Mortgage Company, we're proud of our accomplishments and growth. When other companies collapsed under the strain of the 2008 mortgage crisis we adapted and thrived. Our growth, industry recognition, and thousands of satisfied customers testify to our position as a mortgage industry leader and innovator. We are excited and confident about our future," says Steve Johnson, President.

SecurityNational continues to grow and is looking for like-minded and talented individuals to join their award-winning team. The company is interviewing experienced loan officers, branch managers, and support staff in locations across the nation. For more information, please contact Sales Support at 844-542-5626.

SOURCE SecurityNational Mortgage Company