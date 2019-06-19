Securus Monitoring Solutions Minimizes Gaps in Cellular Networks with New Dual-Carrier Technology

HOUSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Monitoring Solutions, a Satellite Tracking of People LLC (STOP) company, one of the largest providers of active GPS-based offender monitoring devices in the United States, has once again caused a seismic shift in the electronic monitoring space with the addition of new dual-carrier technology in its flagship GPS devices. The first of its kind in the industry, dual-carrier technology helps minimize the impact of cellular dead zones on electronic monitoring programs nationwide.

This technology is specifically designed to eliminate the problems caused by coverage gaps that exist in some of the nation's largest cellular networks. Initially integrated into the company's BLUtag® and BLU+® single-piece GPS devices, this ingenious technology automatically switches between AT&T® and Verizon® cellular networks on the fly to provide reliable, seamless coverage of enrollees as they go about their day-to-day activities. This game changing technology allows supervising officers to focus on managing their caseload instead of dealing with notification headaches caused by drops in cellular network coverage. No other company in the electronic monitoring industry offers this powerful capability from a single device.

Prior to making the technology available nationwide, the company conducted a six-month pilot program with 20 electronic monitoring programs from a diverse range of rural and urban locations across the United States. Each program reported dramatic reductions—as high as forty percent in some cases—in the number tracking alerts caused by drops in cellular coverage. Those reductions equate to hundreds of man-hours recouped for those programs.

"Gaps in cellular networks can dramatically hinder our customer's ability to effectively monitor the activities of the participants enrolled in an electronic monitoring program," said Jon Secrest, General Manager for Securus Monitoring Solutions. "By significantly reducing the impact of those gaps, our dual-carrier technology allows our customers to consistently track the movements of the participants they monitor. This is a significant step forward in the evolution of electronic monitoring solutions."

About Securus Monitoring Solutions

Founded in 2004, Securus Monitoring Solutions, a Satellite Tracking of People LLC Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and is one of the largest providers of active GPS-based offender monitoring devices and services in the United States. Securus Monitoring Solutions has over 600 customers in 43 States and the District of Columbia, and also operates in several international markets. For more information, please visit the Securus Monitoring Solutions website at https://stopllc.tech or www.securustechnologies.com/monitoring.

About Securus Technologies, Inc.

Securus Technologies, Inc. is one of the largest providers of detainee communications and information management solutions, serving approximately 2,300 correctional facilities in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, and Mexico, and more than 900,000 inmates nationwide. A recognized leader in providing comprehensive, innovative technical solutions and responsive customer service, Securus' sole focus is the specialized needs of the corrections and law enforcement communities. Securus is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, including four regional offices in the Dallas metro area as well as one in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit the Securus website at www.securustechnologies.com.

SOURCE Securus Technologies

Related Links

https://securustechnologies.tech/

