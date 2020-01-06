Securus Technologies Celebrates 2019 Efforts

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies, an Aventiv Technologies company, is celebrating 2019 efforts that helped incarcerated individuals stay connected with loved ones and access much-needed re-entry resources.

Securus Technologies provides communications tools – including phones, digital tablets, email and video chat - that are designed to operate safely in a secure corrections environment and prevent attempts at criminal misuse. These products provide incarcerated individuals with the ability to communicate in ways that were previously limited or impossible before customized technology was introduced into corrections.

One significant 2019 milestone was providing more than 4 million free phone call minutes to help incarcerated individuals stay connected with loved ones during national disasters as well as other difficult circumstances. The free calls are part of Securus' larger commitment to making communications services more accessible to incarcerated individuals. Over the last three years, the company has reduced the average cost of phone calls by 30 percent.

Securus also helped incarcerated individuals prepare for successful reentry by providing no-cost educational and re-entry resources, including:

Almost 2,000 individuals enrolled in Lantern's digital college courses under the Second Chance Pell Grant program, through Securus tablets

More than 12.7 million free KA Lite educational videos downloaded

Nearly 10.5 million job searches through Securus' JobSearch software

Over one million free e-books downloaded onto digital tablets

Since the launch of the Lantern digital education program, over 140,000 incarcerated individuals have enrolled in more than 1 million educational courses. Incarcerated students have also earned more than 50,000 college credits and hundreds of college degrees using Securus tablets.

In 2019, Securus also helped facilitate communications:

More than 3 million video-enabled calls, connecting families through video who may live a long distance from incarcerated loved ones, or face other obstacles to traditional visitation

More than 114 million Secure Messages (e-mails)

More than 3.2 million eCards

More than 2.6 million VideoGrams

More than 14 million Snap n' Send messages

More than 13 million photos shared

The company also hosted discount promotions throughout the year to provide customers with more affordable options to stay connected.

"In 2019 we were able to keep more people connected – even during natural disasters – than years past and we celebrated record numbers of educational enrollment," said David Abel, President of Securus Technologies. "This is essential, as research continues to show that maintaining connections to family and community and having access to re-entry tools makes people far more likely to succeed upon release."

