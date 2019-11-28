Securus Technologies' Customers Join Together to Support Breast Cancer Survivors by Gifting eCards

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past three years, Securus Technologies® has supported the American Cancer Society and their efforts to help fight breast cancer. This year, Securus partnered with the organization during October, National Breast Cancer Awareness month, donating proceeds of the company's "help fight breast cancer" eCard category. Incarcerated individuals along with their loved ones purchased the custom-crafted greeting cards celebrating hope for breast cancer survivors and all those touched by the disease that affects so many.

The digital greeting cards are available to incarcerated individuals on Securus tablets and family and friends have access to the eCards on their mobile devices or personal computers.

Ten different designs of breast cancer awareness cards were offered in 15 states with sales totaling $1,893.96. All proceeds were donated to the American Cancer Society, which states that in 2019 there were over 271,000 new breast cancer cases in our nation.

"As a caring community partner, Securus Technologies is proud to take part in this eCard campaign for breast cancer awareness," said CEO Robert Pickens. "It is also heartwarming to see how incarcerated individuals and their family and friends pledged their support to fund new research to give thousands the opportunity to receive the latest medical treatment and innovation."

"It's the support of organizations like Securus Technologies that help us fund much-needed research to fight breast cancer across the nation," said Monique Stephens, Sr. Manager for Community Development for Broward County, at the American Cancer Society. "We appreciate the support from all those who purchased the eCards – together we can eradicate this disease."

About Securus Technologies

