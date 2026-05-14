U.S. Records 27% Increase in Recalled Products in Q1 2026

Sedgwick releases latest U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index report

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. product recall activity remained elevated in the first quarter of 2026 as companies faced mounting regulatory pressure and continued disruption across global supply chains.

According to Sedgwick's latest U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index report, the total volume of defective products recalled across five U.S. industries increased 27% quarter-over-quarter, rising to 492 million units in Q1 2026. In contrast, the number of recall events declined 10.5%, from 877 in Q4 2025 to 785 in Q1 2026. These data indicate that while fewer recalls were announced overall, the scale and impact of individual events continued to intensify.

Sedgwick's quarterly Product Safety and Recall Index report provides comprehensive analysis and insight into recall activity affecting the U.S. automotive, consumer products, food and drink, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. The latest edition examines recall data from January through March and offers an early look at April developments shaping the product safety landscape.

Among the key findings, the consumer products sector was the only industry to record an increase in recalls events, rising 14.5% to 142. The sector also experienced a 347% increase in recalled units quarter-over-quarter.

Several industries recorded significant numbers of units recalled in Q1. The pharmaceutical sector set a 12-year high in terms of recall volume with 218.8 million units impacted. The automotive industry reported its highest quarterly unit total since Q1 2024 with 12.2 million vehicles recalled. In the food sector, recalls regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) accounted for 37.1 million pounds of product. This is the third-highest total in more than two decades.

In addition to the recall data and analysis, Sedgwick's Q1 Product Safety and Recall Index report provides essential insights into the regulatory developments that will continue to impact product safety throughout 2026.

Both the USDA and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) tightened enforcement around country-of-origin claims for U.S. made products. The FTC is also carefully monitoring auto dealerships to ensure transparency in advertised prices and prevent hidden fees for consumers.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended inspection procedures for medical devices and pharmaceutical products. Companies across all industries should be prepared for more regulatory changes in the coming months. There will likely be more scrutiny around safety and transparency, combined with efforts to streamline processes.

"The ongoing economic uncertainty should urge companies to control what they can do, including assessing their compliance risk and evaluating their recall plans against a dynamic regulatory environment," said Chris Harvey, Senior Vice President for Sedgwick. "The current administration is emphasizing transparency with a focus on product origin information and food ingredients. Clear communication is another priority with consumers, suppliers, and regulators. Businesses should ensure that they have effective communications channels in place and can support any statements they make."

To download the Q1 2026 U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index report, click here.

Sedgwick publishes its Product Safety and Recall Index report every quarter. It is the only report that aggregates and tracks recall data across multiple government agencies and industries to help stakeholders respond to the regulatory environment, product recalls, and other in-market challenges. For more information, visit https://www.sedgwick.com/product-recall.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.